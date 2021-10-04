Wanted: Dead, a new action game from the director and producer of Ninja Gaiden revealed in videos

More

    You probably know Hiroaki Matsui and Yoshifuru Okamoto, respectively director of the franchise Ninja gaiden and producer of Ninja Gaiden II and Devil’s Third. They are now working in the studio Sun and have just revealed Wanted: Dead, a third-person action game of which here is a first trailer :

    Wanted: Dead will mix hand-to-hand combat and gun battle, much like the Devil may cry Where Bayonetta, in a sci-fi atmosphere. The title will feature the Lieutenant Hanna Stone, head of the Zombie Squad, a special Hong Kong law enforcement unit. You can find in the video above a little of gameplay, from the alpha version of the game, the quality is not really there.


    Wanted: Dead is going to be desired, it is expected in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. On a slightly more quirky tone, the studios are also sharing a video of the Vivienne’s Late Night Chow, a fictional show hosted by Stefanie Joosten, well known to fans of Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain. The actress is not there by chance, she is now the associate creative director of the studio. 110 Industries and will also be the director of the cutscenes of Wanted: Dead. You can find Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection to € 59.98 on Amazon.

