More

    “We don’t care about Zemmour”! Jacques Séguéla’s coup de sang in full tribute to Bernard Tapie

    Entertainment


    Jacques Séguéla gave a big rant this Monday, October 4 on CNews. While he wanted to pay tribute to Bernard Tapie, the subject Zemmour was put on the table.

    This Sunday October 3 will unfortunately remain etched in the memory of all French people. After years of fighting two cancers that devoured him, Bernard Tapie surrendered. Since then, tributes follow one another, like that of Jacques Séguéla, a friend of the businessman. Guest on the CNews set in Time for the pros, the advertiser was very upset: the fault of Elisabeth Lévy and Pascal Praud, who mentioned Eric Zemmour in front of him.

    For Jacques Séguéla it was really not the time. He then gave a big rant on the set: “Do not mix Tapie and Zemmour, my children. We are bidding Bernard a last farewell and you are putting Zemmour in the middle of it all, well! It does not mix”, the man gets angry, very moved. “Tomorrow you will talk tomorrow, not today. We don’t care about Zemmour”, he chants to Élisabeth Lévy. Deeply angry, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with the political subject, which he said came tainted with the homage paid to Bernard Tapie.

    “The most extraordinary man I have met”

    It must be said that the friend of the businessman delivered a message filled with love and admiration about him : “He is the most extraordinary man … I can’t speak … the most extraordinary man I have met”. He explained in particular that Bernard Tapie “had a strong voice, he was followed, he was loved and he loved the French. You can’t want to be loved so much if you don’t like the people you love”. Thus, for the advertiser, Dominique Tapie’s husband was more appreciated than some French politicians. The reason: he had succeeded in forging a strong bond with the French people. “There are few politicians who can be proud of having had such a permanent link”

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © CNEWS

    2/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    After years of fighting against two cancers that devoured him, Bernard Tapie surrendered.

    © CNEWS

    3/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    Since then, tributes follow one another, like that of Jacques Séguéla, a friend of the businessman

    © CNEWS

    4/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    Invited on the set of CNews in the Hour of the pros, the advertiser was very upset: the fault of Elisabeth Lévy and Pascal Praud, who mentioned Eric Zemmour in front of him

    © CNEWS

    5/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    For Jacques Séguéla it was really not the moment

    © CNEWS


    6/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    He then gave a big rant on the set

    © CNEWS

    7/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    “Do not mix Tapie and Zemmour, my children. We are saying a last farewell to Bernard and you put Zemmour in the middle of all that, finally! It does not mix”, the man gets carried away, very moved.

    © CNEWS

    8/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    “Tomorrow you will talk tomorrow, not today. We don’t give a damn about Zemmour”, he chanted to Elisabeth Lévy.

    © CNEWS

    9/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    Deeply angry, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with the political subject, which according to him came tainted, the tribute paid to Bernard Tapie

    © CNEWS

    10/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    It must be said that the friend of the businessman delivered a message filled with love and admiration about him

    © CNEWS

    11/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    “He is the most extraordinary man … I can’t speak … the most extraordinary man I have met”

    © CNEWS

    12/12 –

    Jacques Seguela
    He explained in particular that Bernard Tapie “had a strong voice, he was followed, he was loved and he loved the French”


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNew World, queue, servers: Amazon deploys radical solution, what you need to know
    Next articleThe before and after photo of Michelle and Barack Obama, in love as on the first day

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC