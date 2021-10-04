We improvise sworn to Dance with the stars, here is our guaranteed 0% bad faith opinion

A fifth juror was missing in Dancing with the Stars. Fortunately, Madmoizelle chose her best dance theorist to score the candidates in a decidedly objective manner.

If François Alu, the new juror of Dance with the stars, did the handsome kid with academic pirouettes last Friday on the floor of DALS, it was far from being the case of our good Jean-Paul Gaultier who is not a dancer, neither in the soul, nor obviously anywhere else.

Never mind, since it is no longer necessary to be triple world champion in Paso Doble to give his opinion on the sway of such or such, here I am self-proclaimed sworn to Dance with the stars, to redress the injustices of the show. I will not be able to keep silent any longer.

Madmoizelle, self-proclaimed juror of Dance with the stars

Indeed, the “official” jury – since it apparently goes so with its name as opposed to mine – obviously developed a severe cataract because some candidates did not enjoy the leniency they deserved when others. were praised for what was nothing but window dressing.

And that I can tell you as a dance theorist! Title that you will not be able to doubt after consulting my Internet history where there are hundreds of shows, Tango Fire, Soy de Cuba or Salsa Danse in the lead (and also, I took a hangover tango lesson once) .

I now believe that my legitimacy as a professional dance theorist is established. It’s time to start.

The performances of the artists, under the clement eye of Madmoizelle

This year, the production has set the bar very high (or high depending on the entire cast of Marseillais), with a panel of flamboyant celebrities – including Bilal Hassani, Dita von Teese, Jean-Bapstiste Maunier, Michou, Aurélie Pons, Lucie Lucas, Tayc and others – whose objective is simple: one week to learn a choreography of two minutes + a particularly complicated step for a collective event + another choreography to save their skin in case they find themselves at the bottom of the podium.

In other words, the sea to drink for most of the candidates, some of whom, like Gérémy Crédeville, have never sketched the slightest entrechat.

Fortunately, to help them master the sports dances, they are accompanied by the crème de la crème of the dancers: Fauve Hautot, Christian Millette, Candice Pascal, Adrien Caby or even Joël Luzolo.

Extraordinary artists whose pedagogical talent is not always enough to attract positive comments and good marks to their half. I therefore noted some injustices which it is my responsibility, as a juror, to remedy.

Michou, the new king of jive

It is not worth insisting: I will not come back to the (spectacular) performance of Billal Hassani, which we all understood that he was by far the best dancer of this season with Dita Von Teese. He’s awesome, she’s awesome, their footwork is amazing and they’re going to win it all.

Yes, but Dance with the stars, if you want my opinion, it’s a show that should flatter progress and relentlessness rather than the talent of people who already know how to twist in all directions! Sorry to say the real lease.

So let’s talk about Michou instead – whom I learned about the day before the show, because I’m 102 years old and have no knowledge of “young people from YouTube”, as I repeated this morning at the machine. Coffee.

Michou is therefore a star videographer who must die of pain in his zygomatics by dint of smiling all day, because he generally has the goodwill of a golden retriever.

He had not NEVER danced before DALS, although I imagine he must have already, like everyone else, at least shaken his spine on a title of Drake or whatever sound that people his age listen to.





But learning a choreography, mastering a rhythm, managing the application of his feet on the ground according to the different standard dances, holding a frame, dissociating the upper body from the lower body, it’s all new for him.

And after a first bonus where we stuck a waltz on him, that is to say the most boring dance that nobody, it is time to say it, never wants to learn, he was entitled this week to this which in my opinion is the second craziest sports dance: the jive. Some kind of bouncing trick that just three steps is enough to send a normal person to the hospital for tachycardia.

But it is clear that even if this good Michou showed some clumsiness and some muscle weakness, he still delivered a spectacle that must have caused a hell of a zouker in nursing homes!

Seriously, Michou’s performance is everything one should expect from a program like Dance with the stars : show that with a valiant heart, nothing is impossible. A lesson in life that breaks open doors but that we really need in October, when the time is generally for generalized depression.

Obviously, as a good mood breaker that he is, Chris Marques did not hear it that way and severely criticized the second part of the youtubeur’s choreography, which was allegedly “not in rhythm”. Yeah.

I give Michou a 9 for his perseverance and pugnacity.

Wejdene, the beautiful surprise of dancing with the stars

Even though I’m 102 years old, I still couldn’t have missed Wejdene, whose dirty underpants unfortunately invited themselves to all my parties in 2020.

You knew the singer Wejdene, but let me tell you that the dancer Wejdene has nothing to envy of her opponents on the show. Quite the contrary!

After a first performance which should have, in my opinion, propelled her to the top of the top, she was only entitled to shy encouragement from the members of the jury (especially Chris Marques, my adored nemesis) who prefer to praise those who are already at the top of the game.

Recall that the young woman believed that she was going to get four immunity buzzes and did not get… none. This will teach humility to our apprentice dancer.

In short, this week, it’s on an American smooth, namely one of the most boring dances in the world (that would be up to me, the show would be called: Dance the tango with the stars anyway), that the singer twirled around and, my faith, did not win the tributes that were due to her.

Indeed, graceful, light and above all a fine performer, she has given back its letters of nobility to a dance that hardly interests anyone.

I give it an 8 for its elegance, the framework that it has managed to maintain from start to finish of the choreography, and the delicacy of its aerial steps.

Tayc, calm down, you’re tiring us!

Here is one that has everyone’s favors: Tayc, Fauve Hautot’s partner, is already almost a winner in this adventure.

Excellent dancer, he may argue that his mastery of hip-hop is a handicap for learning sports dances, I would ask him to put his bad faith in the closet, because he leaves with infinitely more in advance than Gérémy Crédeville or Michou – who have, I would remind you, probably never done a hunting step, even during PE!

It is true that with Fauve, Tayc forms a delightful pair of individuals resolutely born to perform.

Only here, by dint of doing too much, you end up burning your wings. And if I often struggle with the somewhat revered judgments of Chris Marques, I have to admit that I agree with him regarding Tayc’s last performance: it was not a real rumba.

Certainly, there was hip galore, but where are the other markers of this Latin dance, which is not without reason called “the dance of love”?

By dint of wanting to show that he is a showman, Tayc gave us a nice off-topic whose verdict by Chris, François Alu and I will hopefully come down from his pedestal.

Humility, we said Tayc, humility!

To teach him about life, I give him a 5.

There you have it, what is said no longer needs to be said, and it is time for me to return to my other (many) specialties.

Before, however, I would like to clarify that my sincerest thoughts go to poor Aurélie Pons, who is never entitled to too much leniency while she shows a level almost equal to that of the darling of the jury, I named Lucie Lucas.

From there to say that TF1 brushes the foals of its own stable in the direction of the hair, there is only one step… That I will not take because I am only a theorist of the dance, not of the TV .

Also, my final mark goes to Camille Combal, to whom I immediately put a 10/10 for her overall performance as a host who manages to awaken a rather classic program and wears the boa even better than Dita von Teese.

Like what, we told you: with a valiant heart, nothing impossible!



