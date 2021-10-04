We tested the Aeropex, a surprising bone conduction Bluetooth headset

The Aeropex from the manufacturer AfterShokz is an audio headset that is out of the ordinary, because it does not fall into the category of headband models, nor in that of headphones. Indeed, it uses a bone conduction technology which consists of transmitting sound to the inner ear, passing through the bones of the skull. The eardrums therefore do not intervene at all in the listening process, which can have advantages for people who suffer from problems at this level.

The Aeropex is especially intended for athletes who are looking for a helmet that holds well in place and do not want to be isolated from the outside. But is the sound quality there?

The helmet consists of a flexible headband which passes behind the neck and vibrating modules which are positioned just in front of the ear, at the level of the cheekbones. Thanks to its flexible structure and its lightness (26 g), it is very comfortable to wear, while ensuring excellent support during physical activities. In addition, sweating does not scare him thanks to an IP67 certification. However, the manufacturer does not recommend it for swimming.

Quiet, the sound is rather satisfactory. Admittedly, we do not find the dynamics of the in-ear headphones, with a slightly flat rendering, but we still manage to feel the bass, which is a good surprise. On the other hand, we must avoid pushing the volume too high, because in this case we get strong vibrations in the cheekbones. Massage lovers will appreciate …

Unsurprisingly, the Aeropex is the antithesis of noise canceling headphones and you should avoid using it in a noisy environment. If so, the manufacturer has a surprising solution: he delivers a pair of earplugs! The controls are simple with a multifunction button located on the left vibrating module and two buttons placed under the box located behind the right ear. One of these buttons is also used for switching on and for Bluetooth pairing. After a little adaptation time, they can be handled without problem.

We also tested the headset to make phone calls: the sound is of good quality both in listening and for the interlocutor, provided you are in a place that is not too noisy. Otherwise, it will be difficult for the other party to hear you clearly.





In terms of endurance, we measured an autonomy of 7 hours 8 minutes, a very satisfactory score compared to true wireless headphones. To recharge the Aeropex, you must use a USB cable that ends with a magnetic connector, practical but proprietary.

Good news, the manufacturer had the good idea to deliver two charging cables. So it is advisable to put one aside, in case you lose the other.

Finally, AfterShokz delivers a soft plastic carrying case to store the helmet when not in use.

Sold for a little less than 170 euros, the Aeropex will not appeal to experienced music lovers, who will blame it for the lack of richness of the sound. On the other hand, sportsmen will appreciate its comfort, its good autonomy and its satisfactory audio quality to do its activity in music, while not being cut off from the outside. We also advise people with eardrum problems to try it, as it can be an attractive alternative to traditional headphones.

Let’s finish this grip with some legal information: is it possible for cyclists to ride with this helmet? In fact, the law prohibits the use of headphones, headphones or a Bluetooth headset on a bicycle. But the Aeropex is a bit special, because it does not block the ears and allows you to hear the outside. Unfortunately, the Council of State ruled in 2017 and rejected AfterShokz’s request that its bone conduction headphones not be banned. This decision is due to the fact that the cyclist’s attention may be distracted by music or phone calls.