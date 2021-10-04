“We will never sell Auchan”, promises the Mulliez family

After rumors of a merger with its competitor Carrefour, the president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), owner of Auchan, affirms that the large retail chain will not be sold.

“We will never sell Auchan,” said Sunday in The voice of the North the president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), owner of Auchan, after an article in Le Monde evoking discussions with Carrefour on a merger.

Alliances or partnerships but no transfer

“We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan!” Barthélémy Guislain assured daily.

AFM is a family galaxy of several hundred cousins ​​at the head of many other brands, such as Boulanger or Decathlon, with a specific operation in strategic decision-making.

“We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent companies”, however insisted Barthélémy Guislain.





In a press release sent to The voice of the North, the AFM had put forward the same desire for openness: “the family cannot support the idea that its companies can compose a closed ecosystem to meet their challenges, particularly environmental and digital”.

Gérard Mulliez’s reaction

On Friday, the founder of Auchan, Gérard Mulliez, had already let it be known on a daily basis that there was “no question of discussing and exchanging in order to get closer to anyone, much less to sell Auchan or to realize I do not know what financial transaction with a competitor “.

“Auchan is aware of its problems and is quite capable of correcting them, without giving up its financial independence which is not negotiable”, insisted the one who left the presidency of the distributor in 2006.

These reactions from the Mulliez family follow an article in the World Thursday evoking the opening of discussions in the spring between the Carrefour group and Auchan.