“We would have followed him to the end of the world”, the emotion of the president of the Dodgers

Christian Cataldo, president of the Dodgers, one of the main groups of OM supporters, shared his deep emotion on the RMC antenna after the death of the former president of the Marseille club Bernard Tapie, this Sunday at the age 78.

OM supporters mourn their president. Bernard Tapie died this Sunday morning from cancer at the age of 78. Whoever brought the Olympian club to the roof of Europe in 1993 with the first, and to date the only, victory for a French club in the Champions League, was still the idol of Olympian supporters. “He was always our boss,” confirmed Christian Cataldo on the RMC antenna.

The president of the Dodgers, extremely moved, expressed his sorrow after the death of the former boss of OM (1986-1993): “There is a feeling of sadness and dismay. It is someone that ‘ we loved and we always love. He will always be in our hearts and thoughts. He has given us a lot of happiness. He is someone we will never forget. It is not possible. Des Bernard Lurking, there was only one. He was powerful, charismatic. He had the ability to adapt to the person in front of him. He could talk to us, the supporters, and five minutes later to François Mitterrand or Jean-Claude Gaudin. It is not given to everyone. I am proud and happy that he is buried in Marseille. Until the end he will have been faithful “, slips Cataldo, in tears.





“I saw him take off the jacket and almost come to blows with us”

The Dodgers member admits that it was not easy to negotiate with the former Marseille boss: “He was intractable, ruthless. It was Tapie. I saw him one day during a meeting before a match against at PSG take off the jacket, almost come to blows with us. He found the arguments, he was a boss. We always need one. We followed him. Some players said they were capable of dying for him. supporters it was the same, we would have followed him to the ends of the earth. “

Until the town hall of Marseille: “It was his ambition but I think he was aiming even higher … We would have liked to have him as mayor. He would have been elected. He was a political beast,” concludes Christian Cataldo which promises a worthy tribute to the character he was at the Stade Vélodrome.