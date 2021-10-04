“Weird, isn’t it?” : Karine Ferri poses with her niece and arouses incomprehension

Karine Ferri leaves her internet users perplexed. Mother of two children, Maël and Claudia, the wife of footballer Yoann Gourcuff is also a loving auntie. Accomplice with her niece Angélique, the co-host of Dance with the stars and The Voice Kids, revealed a tender snapshot on her instagram account. “To my niece, happy birthday my Angel”, she wrote in her post, published on October 3, 2021. But one detail bothers her subscribers: the former model poses with her niece with her face uncovered.

However, Karine Ferri has never revealed the faces of her children, still young. Intrigued, Internet users question the presenter on her choice: “It shows her niece but it refuses to show her children”, “I have trouble understanding! She does not want to show her children but her brother’s daughter on Instagram? Weird isn’t it? “, Can we read under the post. Usually discreet about her private life and her family, the TF1 host has preserved her privacy for her ten-year career.





On her social networks, the young woman of 39 years has chosen not to post any image of her children, nor of her companion. However, the presenter created a surprise by unveiling a rare image of her husband, Yoann Gourcuff, on September 30. In her intimate book Une vie en balance, scheduled in bookstores on October 7, 2021, Karine Ferri reveals herself: “I wanted to share a happy moment in my life: union with the man I love and who is the father of my children. For (…)

