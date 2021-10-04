What do we know about this survey, which targets leaders around the world?

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/04/2021 3:34 PM

Updated on 10/04/2021 at 3:46 p.m.

Through a broad investigation, links were made between offshore assets and 336 prominent leaders and politicians

1 – What is this survey?

Published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), this survey, to which around 600 journalists contributed, is called “Pandora Papers”. A reference to the legend of Pandora’s Box. It is based on some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and has uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies.

This vast investigation aims to reveal the concealment of assets in offshore companies, in particular for purposes of tax evasion, a practice which targets many leaders or personalities around the world. In total, links have been established by the ICIJ between offshore assets and 336 top executives and politicians who have created nearly 1,000 companies, more than two-thirds of which are in the British Virgin Islands.

2 – What are the revelations?

About two million of the 11.9 million documents come from the Panamanian law firm Alcogal (Aleman, Cordero, Galindo & Lee) which according to the ICIJ has played “a major role in tax evasion” and is involved in the creation of accounts to hide the money of more than 160 personalities

“It shows that the people who could put an end to the secrecy of the offshore, to put an end to what happens there, benefit themselves from it”, commented Sunday in a video the director of the ICIJ, Gerard Ryle. . “We are talking about trillions of dollars. “For Maira Martini, researcher for the NGO Transparency International, this investigation provides new” clear proof that the offshore industry is playing the game of corruption and financial crime, while obstructing justice “.





3 – Who are the targeted personalities?

According to these documents, King Abdullah II of Jordan has created at least thirty offshore companies, that is to say in countries or territories with favorable taxation, and bought through them 14 luxury properties in the United States and the United Kingdom, for more than 106 million of dollars. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, according to the survey, placed 22 million dollars in shell companies to finance the purchase of Château Bigaud, a large property in Mougins in the South of France. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, himself, lodged funds in two trusts headquartered in the United States, in South Dakota, according to the ICIJ which also pinpoints the presidents of Chile and the Dominican Republic.

Among the personalities exhibited are also Colombian singer Shakira, the german model Claudia schiffer or the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The names of the former British Prime Minister also appear Tony Blair, for the purchase of real estate in London, and the former French Minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn. The former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has channeled several million dollars in consulting fees to companies through a tax-exempt Moroccan company.

In total, according to the French daily Le Monde, partner of the ICIJ, 600 French people appear in the investigation including “an extreme right-wing conspirator” who used a company in the Seychelles “to sell books and miracle pills”. In most countries, these facts cannot be prosecuted. But for the leaders, the ICIJ draws a parallel between the anti-corruption discourse of some and their investments in tax havens.

4 – What are the reactions?

Several countries and leaders on Monday rejected the revelations. The shock wave of this publication, however, led to the resignation of Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson and Pakistani head of government Nawaz Sharif.

In Jordan, the Royal Palace declared that this “press information is inaccurate, distorted and exaggerated” and that it constitutes a “threat to the safety of the monarch and that of his family”. Also implicated, the Kremlin on Monday rejected “unfounded allegations”. According to the ICIJ, Svetlana Krivonogikh, a woman presented by Russian media as a former mistress of President Vladimir Putin, in 2003 acquired an apartment for four million dollars in Monaco via offshore accounts.

Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi, who controlled a company in the Bahamas until at least 2006 according to the investigation, on Monday denied any “illegal action”. Already Sunday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis defended himself: “I have never done anything illegal or wrong,” he tweeted.