what does this imply ?

Earth’s albedo has decreased, which means the planet reflects less light and therefore retains more heat. This decrease is linked to climate change and is part of a positive feedback loop with a pernicious effect.

Albedo is a determining climatic parameter: it corresponds to the reflective power of a surface. The higher a surface has a high albedo, the more it shines and reflects sunlight. This means that a high albedo increases the gloss of the surface, but also prevents it from heating up, by “bouncing” the light. It is for this reason that the loss of sea ice is worrying. It constitutes a positive feedback loop, the impact of which is alarming to say the least: the less reflective white surface there is due to the ice, the more the warming increases and risks melting the ice, and so on.

A recent study, published in Geophysical Research Letters at the start of the 2021 school year, looked at the albedo of the entire planet. To do this, they collected 20 years of data (1998-2017) on shine – or more precisely the reflectance – of the Earth, by measuring the way in which it is reflected on the Moon.

As a result, our planet now reflects around half a watt of light per square meter, compared to the end of the 20th century. The decrease mainly takes place during the last three years studied: it is during this period that the reflectance is significantly lower.

Is it linked to climate change?

In the commentary on the study, Philip Goode, lead author of this news, does not hide the fact that the team was taken by surprise when they discovered this result: “ The decline in albedo was such a big surprise to us, when we analyzed the last three years of data, after 17 years of almost flat albedo. “All these data put together draw a” darkening tendency “.

In total, the Earth’s reflectance capacity has decreased by 0.5% over the past 20 years. That’s a lot: in total, the Earth reflects 30% of the light coming from the Sun, so a loss of 0.5% in 20 years has a certain weight. However, all this light that is reflected is a light whose heat does not remain on Earth. Conversely, light that is not reflected stays in the Earth’s climate system.

The researchers have obviously checked and, no, this drop in brightness does not come from a periodic change in the luminosity of the Sun. This therefore refers to the second possible factor that may explain this change, namely that the cause comes directly from the Earth. But this observation is not enough: where does precisely the decline in albedo?

By searching through other data, the research team was able to identify a key clue in satellite data from NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) project. They found there a reduction of bright low clouds – and therefore reflective. This reduction takes place in particular over the eastern Pacific Ocean. However, this area, located all along the western coasts of North and South America, is subject to a significant increase in sea surface temperatures. This increase is linked to climate change (which the next COP26 will try to respond with new measures).

The authors note that this reduction in albedo can potentially cause an increase in the storage of solar energy within the climate system, contributing to a furnace effect likely to increase the warming of the atmosphere and the oceans. In a sense, global warming… contributes to global warming.

” It’s rather worrying », Commented researcher Edward Schwieterman to Geophysical Research Letters, because the albedo generated by the clouds is considered to be a bulwark to slow down global warming. But it seems possible, with this study, that this is less and less the case – and even the reverse – in the presence of an increased dysregulation. It remains to be seen whether these results will come up in several other publications in the future.

Photo credit of the one:

Pixabay

