What is ambergris, this “whale vomit” that is being snapped up at a high price? – West-France evening edition

A Thai fisherman found a strange lumpy mass weighing 30 kg on a beach. It is said to be ambergris, also called “whale vomit”, a substance that perfumers are snapping up at a price of gold. This find could therefore earn him very big, up to 1.2 million euros.

It’s a life-changing discovery. On September 27, 2021, Narong Petcharat, a 56-year-old fisherman, takes a walk on a beach in Surat Thani province, Thailand. On the spot he sees a curious bumpy mass in pink and brownish tones. The curious object weighs in 30 kg! It is a huge block of ambergris. This substance, sometimes referred to as “whale vomit”, also called “floating gold”, is rare and sells for a high price. It is a very sought after material in the world of perfumery. The reason ? It makes it possible in particular to fix odors.

According to the daily The National News , a kilo of ambergris can be sold for as much as 40,000 dollars (around 34,500 €). With 30 kg, the fifty-year-old is now the proud owner of a large stone worth some 1.2 million dollars (more than one million euros). A real treasure for this paid fisherman “A few hundred dollars a month”, according to South China Morning Post .

Aware of the great value of his discovery, Narong Petcharat had his find appraised and certified by the Prince of Songkla University, located in the city of Hat Yai. “This certificate proves that it is authentic”, explained the principal concerned about his block of ambergris, quoted by the local press. The latter hopes to retire and have a big party with his friends if he gets to “Get a good price for it”.

After finding this whale vomit, Narong Petcharat had his treasure certified. (Screen capture: South China Morning Post / YouTube)

What exactly is ambergris?

Ambergris originates from the digestive system of large sperm whales. Huge cetaceans consume large amounts of squid and other cuttlefish, but digest only the flesh and not parts of their bodies, such as beaks, for example.





Most of the time, large sperm whales expel these elements before digestion, says the Natural History Museum in London, UK. But not always. Sometimes they end up in their intestines. Over the years, these elements agglomerate, until they form a compact mass: it is this, the famous ambergris, that the large sperm whales then expel into the oceans.

Several theories are opposed, on the way in which this expulsion is carried out. Some researchers believe that ambergris is released into the sea along with the droppings. Others believe that sperm whales vomit this substance. Hence its nickname “whale vomit”.

For is ambergris precious?

“Who would think that such refined women and men could be enthusiastic about an essence found in the bowels of a sick whale!” Yet it is. “ In his novel Moby dick, published in 1851, the American writer Herman Melville is already talking about ambergris… And its use in the world of perfumery.

Ambergris is in particular composed of ambrein, a form of alcohol which, once extracted, makes it possible to “fix” a perfume, in other words to make its smell last over time. And that’s not the only possible use for ambergris. Researched for thousands of years, it was used as an incense in ancient Egypt; reduced to powder, it has also been used as a tonic or aphrodisiac in the Middle East, according to the American science magazine American Scientific.

How expensive is ambergris?

Today, ambergris is often replaced by chemical substitutes in the world of perfumery … “Except in the most expensive perfumes”, further specifies the Natural History Museum in London.

And while whaling is banned in virtually every country in the world, ambergris is not covered by the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. The material, when it is loathed in a natural way, is considered as “waste” of the sperm whale, according to this international agreement.

January 2013. Ken Wilman finds a 3 kg piece of ambergris on an English beach. A buyer offers him € 50,000. (Photo: AFP archives)

Sought after and rare, ambergris is therefore expensive. For example, in January 2013, a man found a 3 kg piece of ambergris on a beach in northwest England. A potential buyer had offered him € 50,000.

In April 2016, two walkers found another similar object in the same area. It weighed 1.57 kg… And the British daily The Guardian estimated it at € 57,000.