What is this experimental treatment he received in Belgium?

Bernard Tapie died this Sunday, October 3, at the age of 78, from cancer which had become widespread. In August 2020, he confided in the Belgian newspaper DH, and confided that he was following a ” experimental treatment »In Leuven for his double cancer (esophagus and stomach). And according to the businessman, it was thanks to this that he had been able to gain a little respite from the disease against which he had already been fighting for three years. ” The tumor took a nasty blow! », He had assured. ” In France, to have peace, the doctors refuse to submit you to this treatment. But if it hadn’t been started, I certainly wouldn’t be here to tell you about it. Yes, I would be dead without it. “

Specifically, Bernard Tapie had been following a new immunotherapy treatment since January. Unlike radiation therapy or chemotherapy, immunotherapy does not directly attack the tumor. It “mobilizes” ” the patient’s immune defenses against his disease »Specifies Inserm.

µThe technique has been developed since the 1970s but it is only effective in 20 to 40% of patients, according to Inserm. What had not frightened Bernard Tapie, ready to try everything for everything: ” There are three stages to bringing a new treatment to market. My treatment is in the second stage. It will be necessary to wait for sufficient results for it to pass to the third stage. I’m kind of a guinea pig for medicine “He had summed up, not hiding that he was suffering” terrible side effects “And live” very complicated moments “.

Four years

And in fact, the businessman seemed to be doing better, he had walked through the streets of Saint-Tropez. A few months later, however, he had to admit that the disease had progressed despite his struggle. “

It is all the more unfortunate that from January to June, with an experimental treatment, my tumors had fallen by 70%

“, He had explained to Audrey Crespo-Mara in a show of Seven to eight on TF1. “

And then, I didn’t feel well at all at the start of the summer He added. ” We had a CT scan and there we found 20% new tumors, and my old ones had doubled.

What demoralize the sick? ” Fifteen years ago, with this cancer, survival would have been less than six months. He resisted more than four years “, Told the Parisian, Professor Éric Van Cutsem, one of the Belgian pundits of oncology, who treated Bernard Tapie for the first time in Leuven in 2019, guided by the Parisian oncologists of the” Boss “.

His family will take over

According to him Bernard Tapie “ advanced the idea that every cancer patient should do molecular analysis of their tumor to see if there are possibilities with targeted therapy or immunotherapy. Thanks to Tapie, I was contacted by many French patients who asked me to see if I could treat them. », Confides the one who is also president of the Belgian Foundation against cancer.

” It’s up to us to take over Against cancer, said Stéphane, the son of Bernard Tapie, at the microphone of BFMTV this Sunday. ” How we do not know yet but we will do it. Very sincerely, I think of all the families who are in the same situation and who do not have the joy of receiving so much love at the same time. », He promised, explaining that his father had died peacefully, surrounded by his family.