What to remember from the 5th day of Top 14

The next day: Lyon puts Aguilera in its sights

After its success at Gerland, Bordeaux-Bègles will want to confirm this feat against Montpellier (Saturday, 3 p.m.) but the Héraultais are also in an upward phase: it will be one of the most spectacular duels of this sixth day. Conversely, the Biarrots beaten at home by Toulouse receive Lyon (Saturday, 3 pm), also defeated on its lawn last Saturday: woe to the loser! We will follow more particularly the meeting between Toulouse and Pau (Saturday, 5 p.m.), two of the teams in shape of the moment: the Palois, euphoric, could pose concerns to Toulouse who play intermittently. Finally, the Parisian red lantern will welcome Clermont (Sunday, 9:05 p.m.) to try to get out of the rut.