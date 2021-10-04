What to remember from the 5th day of Top 14

The leader: Toulouse in two stages, three movements
Dominant but sometimes dominated, Stade Toulousain did not have to force its talent to win at Aguilera. Not that the Biarrots are opponents to be discredited: it is rather in the mastery of its strong times (two tries in two minutes) and its hermetic defense in front of its in-goal which transformed its weak times into an impenetrable block that Toulouse has built his success (11-17), the fifth this season, including three times away: the mark of the greats.
3
Three away successes mark this fifth day: Pau in Perpignan (14-29), Toulouse in Biarritz (11-17) and Bordeaux-Bègles in Lyon (15-20)
The feat: the Girondins colonize the Rhône
Mistreated at Gerland even if they were ahead in the score until the hour mark, the Bordelais were able to transform a recovery ball behind a penalty quickly played by hand by the LOU, ball recovered a second time besides, on trial against in the wake of their opener Matthieu Jalibert whose slightly delayed pass is a model of space creation, an interval in which Jean-Baptiste Dubié then Kane Douglas rushed before Romains Buros scored. We were playing the 65th minute and the UBB, led (15-13), had just knocked out the LOU (15-20) who will not recover.
1
Only Stade Toulousain has five wins in five days.
Frustration: Castres misses the bonus
How to overlook the opportunity to land an offensive bonus when your opponent is multiplying numerical inferiorities? Four times, Toulon was sanctioned with a yellow card, evolving to thirteen for thirteen minutes. After a try refused in the 65th minute, the Castres had a long period of domination at the end of the game, which they did not know how to take advantage of. If they largely win (27-16), they nevertheless let slip an offensive bonus point against a direct competitor for the final phase.
61
With sixty-one points, the opener of LOU, Léo Berdeu, emerges in first place in the ranking of directors.
The question: what is happening at Stade Français?
Always last after their dry defeat (19-12) at Amédée-Domenech, the Parisians have only one success at home against Castres and do not manage to get rid of this red lantern which is hanging on their back. That the technical staff (Julien Arias for the rear, Laurent Semperé for the forwards) is not quite at the required level now seems obvious. But it is above all up to the players to take their level of aggressiveness, lucidity and efficiency up a notch.
3
Stade Français, La Rochelle and Toulon have only one victory at the end of the fifth day.
The player: Antoine Dupont on his own
Entering very early in the second half (52nd), the international scrum-half Antoine Dupont tipped the balance of a badly involved match on two genius actions and as many tries: a start behind his conquering scrum for, of a cross pass, open the space for his opening half Nanaï-Williams (58th); then a new start behind a ruck, this time, with feigned passing and acceleration in the gaping interval (60th). Enough to seal a success in Aguilera.
The action: Aymeric Luc and the giant slalom
At the height of the Castres domination, while an attack is deployed towards the left wing, the poorly transmitted ball falls to the ground seventy meters from the Tarn end, which benefits the neo-Toulon Aymeric Luc . Seizing it quickly, the Var rear successively pushes back the threat of Julien Dumora, then Benjamin Urdapilleta to then feign Geoffrey Palis and go on trial (63rd) who then put the RCT back on track (20-16) before that the red and black train does not derail again.
4
Bordeaux winger Ben Lam, with four tries, is the leader of the top scorers classification.
The declaration: “We are not well”
Ronan O’Gara, manager of La Rochelle beaten (21-11) in Montpellier : “We lack precision in all areas, we weren’t aggressive enough. I would like to see progress, I haven’t seen it. We’re not well … I’m not worried, but it disappoints me. Maybe now is the time to think about what we are going to do. “
The next day: Lyon puts Aguilera in its sights
After its success at Gerland, Bordeaux-Bègles will want to confirm this feat against Montpellier (Saturday, 3 p.m.) but the Héraultais are also in an upward phase: it will be one of the most spectacular duels of this sixth day. Conversely, the Biarrots beaten at home by Toulouse receive Lyon (Saturday, 3 pm), also defeated on its lawn last Saturday: woe to the loser! We will follow more particularly the meeting between Toulouse and Pau (Saturday, 5 p.m.), two of the teams in shape of the moment: the Palois, euphoric, could pose concerns to Toulouse who play intermittently. Finally, the Parisian red lantern will welcome Clermont (Sunday, 9:05 p.m.) to try to get out of the rut.