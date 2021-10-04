What will the death of Bernard Tapie change in the Adidas arbitration file?

The final twist in this affair which has lasted for nearly 30 years, the death of Bernard lurking comes 3 days before the decision of the Court of Appeal on the subject of the arbitration which had enabled him to obtain a little more than 400 million euros. in 2008.

It is the epilogue of a soap opera that has lasted for nearly 30 years. With the death of Bernard Tapie, the public action ends, in other words, the procedure freezes where it was in his case.

Bernard Tapie thus dies definitively condemned to repay and definitively released on the penal level.

The trial, at first instance, ended in a general acquittal because, according to the judge, nothing allowed to prove that there had been fraud. “We will never know if he would have been convicted or not on appeal” summarizes one of the lawyers who is at the heart of the case.





For the other defendants, it doesn’t change anything

The judge will be satisfied to say, that for him, the public action is extinct. For the other defendants, however, this does not change anything. All and in particular, Stéphane Richard, the current boss of orange and former chief of staff of Christine Lagarde at the time when the arbitration was decided can still be condemned.

However, this can pose drafting problems, it will be necessary to modify the pronouncement of the judgment to take into account the death of Bernard Tapie. Not sure that three days are enough, anyway tells us a lawyer, the hearing will take place on Wednesday, as planned.

And it is only then that we will know whether or not the judge needs more time to render his verdict.