When Apple did not hesitate to launch its new products … in the air

Throwing a new product into the air in front of an audience to prove its strength isn’t an exercise you often see at Apple these days, but it has been done several times in the past.

While Steve Jobs passed away just ten years ago, Roger Chen at CNET recalls an anecdote where the co-founder of Apple wanted to show what wood was made of the first iPhone.

While the device had been presented some time earlier (January 2007) but that it would not be marketed until the following June, Jobs had come to show it in person at the Wall Street Journal in front of twenty journalists.

During the Q&A, someone inquired about the resistance of the phone. In response, Jobs threw his copy across the room where it landed and was retrieved with no visible damage. The gesture was daring but the risk roughly calculated between a telephone made of aluminum and a carpeted floor.

This type of demonstration, where we launch – literally – a new product was not unheard of at Apple. Two of us on the team also witnessed these aircraft jets.

For one it was in 1997, during an Apple France press conference as a prelude to the release of the eMate 300. The small laptop computer based on Newton OS and intended for schoolchildren. At one point in the demo, Thomas Lot, then director of Apple France, picked up the eMate and bluntly threw it against the wall near him. And there, no carpet or placo partition, it was an educational establishment installed in a building of beautiful stones. Surprised in the assistance but as with Jobs, the eMate got up without breakage and it started immediately.





eMate 300 (a big apple is hiding in this design)

The little computer ended up crashing all the same, but against an obstacle harder than stone: Steve Jobs himself. The eMate did not have time to be marketed in France, Jobs made a release to the Newton range that same year as part of its major cleaning in Apple’s product offering.

For the other colleague, who was working at Apple at the time, the anecdote dates back to 2008 with the new third generation iPod nano. During an internal presentation, the product manager threw the player to the ground with the argument that his flash storage medium would not suffer. And indeed, the nano came out unscathed.

There was another product throw in front of a large audience, in 1999, with the first iBook which made a free fall as part of a demo of its Wi-Fi function. But on the one hand there was a big gym mat on the floor and on the other hand the laptop was surrounded by a strong airbag in the person of Phil Schiller.

