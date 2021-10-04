When Pierre Arditi diagnosed Bernard Tapie with cancer in a film by Claude Lelouch

A disturbing coincidence. In his first (and only) film appearance, Bernard Tapie played the role of a man diagnosed with stomach cancer, the same disease that killed the businessman on Sunday.

In 1996, Bernard Tapie took his first steps in the cinema with “Hommes, femmes, mode d’études”, directed by his friend Claude Lelouch. In this film with an eclectic cast (Fabrice Luchini, Ophélie Winter, William Leymergie …), Bernard Tapie plays Benoît Blanc, an unscrupulous businessman.

After having had a gastric endoscopy, his character has an appointment with a prominent doctor, played by Pierre Arditi, who diagnoses him with stomach cancer. What was only a fiction will unfortunately become a reality. Twenty years later, in September 2017, Bernard Tapie announced that he had double cancer of the stomach and esophagus.

A long fight against the disease

And the chance does not stop there. In an interview with the JDD in March 2019, the former president of OM confided to having crossed paths with Pierre Arditi the same day he learned of his illness.





“I flew to Nice and found myself sitting next to Arditi. I told him that I was in pain and that this cancer that he had found in me twenty years ago in the cinema, I had for real. He took my hands and we had goose bumps, ”he says.

For more than three years, Bernard Tapie will have fought relentlessly against cancer, always remaining optimistic despite the inexorable evolution of the disease.