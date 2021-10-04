Who is best placed to succeed Daniel Craig?

Who will be the next James Bond? The film To die can wait by Cary Joji Fukunaga is yet to hit screens as fans are already speculating on his identity. No sooner had Daniel Craig announced that he was leaving Her Majesty’s Secret Service when rumors began to circulate.

The production denied some while maintaining radio silence on others. 20 minutes looks around the possibilities while waiting for the formalization which will not occur recruiting before next year.

Bond’s sex

The idea of ​​making James Bond a woman has long been popular. The producer Barbara Broccoli crushed her under her heel “James Bond is a male character” she assured. A large part of the population is therefore effectively eliminated.





The color of Bond

What if James Bond was played by a black actor? Idris Elba’s name was used a lot and you could see the charismatic actor in a tuxedo. Even George Clooney imagined him in the role. Idris Elba, especially cooled by racist reactions on social networks, has twisted the rumor.

Leap between Mad Max and Venom

And that’s where Tom Hardy comes in. He’s English. He has grip and charm which he proved in the roles of Mad Max and Venom. Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan even dubbed him. But Tommy hasn’t said yes yet! If only he could convince his friend Christopher Nolan to lead him, that would be great.

Outsiders who would like

Henry Cavill is already seen at the top of the bill in 007 but the ex-Superman has not received confirmation. Joe cole from the Serie Peaky Blinders also volunteered before declaring that Lucian Msamati, his partner in the series Gangs of London, would make a better Bond than him.

The new kid

A newcomer is starting to make his way through the minds of fans. Regé-Jean Page is beautiful as a god and he made the lovers of the series crack The Bridgertons Chronicle. We also announce that he will play The Saint, a character popularized by Roger Moore who was also 007. Perhaps this should be seen as a sign.

What if it was you, who has been reading these lines and repeating “Bond, James Bond” in front of your mirror for months, who was chosen to replace Daniel Craig? Applications will soon be open and bets too!