Who is Chaouki Boukhezani, the new CEO of Mobilis?

New change at the head of Mobilis. Post and Telecommunications Minister Karim Bibi Triki sacks Adel Doukali and appoints a new official at the head of the public mobile telephone operator.

Indeed, it is Chaouki Boukhezani. He was installed this Sunday, October 3, 2021 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobilis, replacing Adel Doukali.

In addition to the appointment of Boukhezani, the Minister of Telecommunications also appointed Khaled Zerat as the new CEO of Algeria Telecom, the parent company of Mobilis.

Chaouki Boukhezani, from the Polytechnic military school to CEO of Mobilis

Former captain of the national gendarmerie, the new CEO of Mobilis is a graduate of the École Militaire Polytechnique d’Alger. Holder of a Specialized Post Graduation (PGS) in Telecommunications and Security of Computer Networks; he made his debut in 2011 with the gendarmerie as a web developer.





Over the years, he rose through the ranks within the digitalization team of the national gendarmerie until in 2016 he became project manager for “Tariki DZ”, a website / application that allows users of the road to learn about the road situation in real time.

After his stint at the head of the “Tariki” project, Chaouki Boukhezani continued his adventure with the national gendarmerie until July 2019 as head of computer networks and control. In October 2019, he joined the Mobilis telecommunications team before ending up today at the head of the public operator.