Why the Nobel Prize in Medicine has only awarded one vaccine in 119 years

SCIENCE – For almost two years, science has been at the center of the world. How, in such a period of pandemic, can we imagine that the Nobel Prize for Medicine is totally disconnected from Covid-19? In 2020, as scientists warned of the risk of a new winter wave, the Nobel committee rewarded Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.

This Monday, October 4, it is the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine that must be awarded. Obviously, a price for RNA vaccines, a real revolution which has made it possible to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people at high speed with formidable efficiency, is in everyone’s mind.

But it would be almost an exception for a Nobel Prize in medicine to reward the development of a vaccine. In fact, only one researcher who invented a vaccine received the supreme award: the South African scientist Max Theiler, in 1951. His story makes it possible to understand who, among the many scientists who made RNA vaccines possible, would have. the more chance of being rewarded.

Yellow fever and attenuated virus

The decisions of the Nobel Committee are not disclosed to the public when the nominees are announced, but the files are declassified 50 years later. This enabled Erling Norrby, a professor of the history of science, in 2007 to recount in detail how Max Theiler was awarded the “only Nobel Prize for a vaccine”.

To succinctly sum up a life of discovery: Max Theiler has worked for decades on yellow fever. At the start of the 20th century, researchers finally understood that the disease came from a virus that is mainly transmitted by a mosquito.

While working on this virus, Max Theiler is looking for a way to make a vaccine. To do this, he had the idea of ​​trying to attenuate it, which he succeeded in doing during one of his many experiments, by passing a very specific strain of the yellow fever virus a hundred times in cultures of chicken embryos.

This very particular variant, called 17D, is harmless and very stable. The door to an attenuated virus vaccine is open. Even today, the vaccine is still made using the same method, reports Erling Norrby.

A vaccine is not a discovery

But this beautiful story is the exception that proves the rule. Take for example one of the most famous vaccines, the one against polio. Several versions were developed in the 1950s by researchers who never received a Nobel Prize. They were however well proposed, tells an article of 2007, here also written by Erling Norrby.





But when the Nobel Committee looked at this work in 1956, including that of Jonas Salk, the biologist behind the first polio vaccine, it was concluded that “Salk did not introduce anything new. , but simply exploited the discoveries made by others ”.

Indeed, it is specified in the statute of Nobel that the price of medicine can be attributed only to a “discovery”. Thus, two years earlier, in 1954, three researchers were awarded for having discovered that it was possible to cultivate the polio virus in the laboratory. It was this discovery that made it possible to develop a vaccine.

But then why was Max Theiler appointed? During the prize-giving speech in 1951, the president of the Nobel committee said moreover that “there is nothing fundamentally new in the discovery of Dr. Theiler”. However, the creation of effective attenuated viruses for a vaccine could be counted on the fingers of one hand. This is what motivated the committee: “Dr. Theiler’s discovery gives new hope that we will be able to control other viral diseases in this way”.

The discovery is not the vaccine but the synthetic messenger RNA

It is impossible to know in advance what the Nobel committee will decide for the 2021 medicine prize (or for that of chemistry). But with this concept of “discovery”, it would not be illogical if it was not the creation of researchers at Moderna and BioNtech of an RNA vaccine that was rewarded, but rather the discovery of messenger RNA as a vaccine weapon.

Messenger RNA as such already has its French Nobel Prize, awarded in 1965 to François Jacob, André Lwoff and Jacques Monod of the Institut Pasteur. But in the meantime, a fundamental discovery has been made. To understand, we must remember that messenger RNA transmits the information present in our genome, in the heart of the nucleus of cells, to factories which synthesize proteins, ribosomes, outside the nucleus.

Theoretically, by creating a messenger RNA, we can make the human body make whatever we want. While these synthetic RNAs were rejected by our immune system, it was two researchers, Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman, who in 2005 found a way to subtly modify messenger RNA to make it a hybrid capable of faking the human body and run our protein factories, as Statnews tells us. It is this discovery that allowed the creation of these vaccines which make the body manufacture harmless little bits of coronavirus which are responsible for training our immune system.

Despite everything, it should be noted that BioNtech could still win a Nobel: Katalin Karikó has been vice-president of the company since 2013.

