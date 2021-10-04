why women test positive more than men

Conversely, there are more deaths from Covid-19 in men than in women.

After more than a year and a half of the pandemic and tens of millions of screening tests carried out, clear trends are appearing. Thus, Le Parisien looked at the statistics around the Covid and in particular the positive tests carried out.

The daily thus reveals that women have tested positive more than men since the start of the pandemic. If the statistic may surprise, it can be explained in several ways. First of all, explains Le Parisien, women are tested more than men, which necessarily explains a higher number of positive tests.

Higher worry

A more important screening which can be explained in particular by a higher concern vis-à-vis the pandemic. An Elabe poll for BFMTV carried out last September revealed that 52% of men were worried about the Covid epidemic, compared to 60% of women polled. A greater concern that may lead to more screening.

Last July, Santé Publique France took an interest in this phenomenon. In its article, the national public health agency explained that women contracted Covid-19 more in 2020 than men because of their social position.

Women on the “front line”

“During the first confinement in spring 2020, women more often than men report a medical diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection (4% vs 3.2%)”, notes the report. To explain this phenomenon, SPF highlights the social economic factors and the social roles assigned to women.





Thus, “front line” jobs are essentially female, according to figures from INSEE. 90% of cashiers and nursing assistants are women, who also represent 70% of the staff working in the health care system. By occupying these professions, they are in fact more exposed to Sars-Cov-2.

Read more

Women take better care of themselves

Another element to explain the more important screening among women, the importance they attach to their health. “Women take better care of themselves, go to the doctor more often, and are more screened for cancers that affect both sexes than men,” explains the Parisian epidemiologist and doctor of public health Fabienne El-Khoury. What explains a more important screening, and therefore a higher number of positive tests than in men.

If women test positive more, men are more victims of Covid. 42% of the victims recorded at the hospital since the start of the pandemic are women.

VIDEO: Health Book – Dr Christian Recchia: “I shout it out loud: vaccination is an obligation”: