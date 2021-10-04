Will Smith looks back on the worst movie of his career (but still forgets After Earth)

Will Smith came back to the case again Wild Wild West, but still forget to talk about the very bad ones Bright and After earth.

For ten years now, Will Smith’s career has stalled like a crowd eager for a promo on jars of Nutella. If he tries to reconnect with his old successes (Men in Black 3, Bad boys 3) while continuing to be a headliner (Suicide Squad, Aladdin, Bright), the Prince of Bel-Air is now a king slumped on his achievements.

The failures ofAfter earth, Gemini man and Alone against all, his vehicle at the 2016 Oscars, testify to this change of epoch for the man whose name was synonymous with astronomical and planetary successes in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It’s simple: if Smith had decided to adapt the tecktonik story to cinema in 2007, the whole Earth would still wear Iroquois in 2021.

“There was all that zeros on my check back then“

But this does not mean that the interpreter of Gettin ‘Jiggy Wit it has no regrets about his long and successful career. While participating in a GQ content where celebrities chat incognito with Internet users on social networks, the actor had to answer the question: “In your opinion, what is the worst and the best Will Smith movie. “. To which Smith replied:

“For the best, it is played little between Men in Black and In search of happiness. For different reasons, they are two films close to perfection. […] The worst ? I do not know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. See me in cowboy leather pants… I am not a fan. ”





If the leather pants were the only problem…

Between Suicide Squad, Bright, After earth, Aladdin or his role as Lucifer in A winter love, there was however plenty to do. But apparently Will Smith still continues to hate Wild wild west and we understand him since he refused Matrix because of the movie. Nothing new on the horizon so while we would have liked him to give us the bottom of his thoughts on After earth eg (kind really).

After, it must be said that it is logical that he does not ruminate too much on his past choices between the next release of King richard (in theaters December 1, 2021) and the future filming of Emancipation, Antoine Fuqua’s film about a slave on the run joining the troops of the Union army which will arrive on Apple TV + in 2022.

If you are wondering if Will Smith still knows how to rap, we advise you to go and listen to the remix of the song “Will” by rapper Joyner Lucas where Smith delivers for almost 2 good minutes for our greatest pleasure.