Windows 11 and installation restrictions: what about professionals?

While Microsoft has always relied heavily on professionals and businesses to boost sales of its Windows systems and services, a question of size arises on the side of Windows 11.

The corporate market has been at the heart of the brand’s strategy for years, and yet we had already seen a few hiccups happen with the end of support for Windows XP. Microsoft has therefore been pushing hard to force professionals to switch to Windows 10 in recent years by no longer ensuring XP security monitoring.

At that time, some companies were forced to change hardware, and here is that 2 years later, rebelote: Microsoft will once again impose a minimum configuration to claim Windows 11.

In addition to the basic technical sheet imposed by W11, it is especially the generation of processors (Intel gen 8 and above) and the presence of a motherboard managing Secure Boot and having a TPM 2 chip that may pose a problem.





Concretely, PCs released before 2016 will be left on the sidelines, and some of those sold afterwards, but based on dated components to reduce costs will also be. However, companies with large IT parks do not necessarily rely on the most recent or even the most efficient equipment, especially when it comes to staying on office automation.

According to Lansweeper who conducted a survey, 55.6% of workstations in business are currently incompatible with Windows 11, just because of their CPU. In 8.95% of cases, it is the RAM that is not sufficient …

This is also why Microsoft has specified that Windows 10 will be supported until 2025.

It remains to understand Microsoft’s strategy: it is obvious that a large number of companies will not cross the threshold of Windows 11 next year, or even the following years. The brand could however consider privileges for professionals.