“With Belgium, there has always been a rivalry”

The coach of the France team faced the media three days before the semi-final against Belgium on Thursday in Turin.

The expected reunion with Belgium

“It will be a fight between two high-level teams. Physically, tactically, technically … There is respect between me and Roberto Martinez, but also between the players. A lot has been interpreted on hot statements, I can understand that. The rivalry has always been there because we are border countries. The same as we have with Italy or Spain. It’s not Thursday’s game that will change the past. Our rivalry is healthy and sporty, there have been excesses on both sides, with overinterpretation and inevitably it takes too much importance. “

His gaze on Belgium

“They are 6 or 7 players with more than 100 selections, even if some since 2018 are not there. It’s the best team in the Fifa rankings, it’s not for nothing. The offensive potential is important with a consequent defensive solidity. It is a very beautiful generation who did not have the happiness of winning a World Cup or a World Cup. “

If the Blues will be aligned in 3-4-3 Thursday

“I was waiting for this question (smile). I know the team I would like to field on Wednesday (smile). By having Belgium supervised, I know what I want to do and if the 3-4-3 worked well against Finland it did not work well at other times (at the Euro). It is an option. I was satisfied in terms of result and content by what the players proposed and I am here to find the best solution to put the opponent in difficulty. “

Bernard Tapie was there to succeed and win, not just to be there Didier Deschamps

The return of Diaby, Veretout, Guendouzi, Tchouaméni …

“I took them back because I’m happy with what they did on the last rally. They don’t have an important experience in the France team but if they are there, it is because I am counting on them. The identity card has never been a criterion to get me to play a player or not. “

The youth of the Blues with 9 players with 3 selections

“There is no risk, if they are there, it is because I have confidence in them. You need a balance with a hard core, with a background and an experience. Afterwards, I won’t hide it from you, I will not line up the nine players against Belgium. This does not prevent the quality and freshness they bring. I have always been careful that the group is oxygenated, that it is not frozen. “





The importance of Pogba

“He grew in importance compared to his beginnings (in selection). He is an expressive leader, who sits between generations, due to his age. It may not be the right term, but it is the relay between all these players. He has this ability to always see a collective reflection. “

Griezmann in the hard with Madrid

“After entering the Champions League in Milan (last week), it was very positive. It will give him confidence even if this weekend he has not started. He’s coming back to a club he knows, but it doesn’t happen by snapping his fingers. He’s happy to be back there, I don’t mind him. He will be happy to join us today and his counter (3rd top scorer in the history of the Blues) is starting to increase. “

If Benzema’s trial on October 21 may have an impact on the Blues

“If I answer that and tell you yes, that means that before that it could have conditioned (his presence). There will be a decision, I will not anticipate the judicial decision. From then on you can ask me the question and I do not ask myself today as in previous years. “

The Hernandez brothers in the French team

“I have not experienced this situation as it has not been 40 years that I have been in office (smile, in reference to the Revelli brothers in the 1970s). They are two brothers, but I am dealing with two players. Lucas can play in the center or on the side, Théo is lateral. One will not push the other, it will depend on my options. Lucas has always been good as a full back with us but he’s trained as a center-back and he’s often used with his club in this role. “

Bernard Tapie’s culture of winning

“Having worked with him closely for several years, he wanted to win. Regardless of the field, he wanted to be the best. You know the history, was it a trigger (on the side of France which wins), we are several to have exported after … He was there to succeed and win, not just to be the. He is a character who marked football. I was marked by certain things he was able to say to me, it corresponded to a special management, but in the good or the bad, he is someone who does not leave indifferent. He had this faculty to express himself, to say things, his truths but it made me think over and over again. “