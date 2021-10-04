women’s resistance is organized against the Taliban

Applying make-up to a woman in a beauty salon in Kabul (Afghanistan) is an act forbidden by the Taliban, but also an act of rebellion for hundreds of women. “Taliban do not accept our work, they claim makeup is not compatible with Sharia law“, testifies an employee of a beauty institute, who works with closed curtains. Like her, many women fight in their way against the Taliban regime, which restricts many freedoms to women. Thursday, September 30, several women were able to demonstrate for a minute, before being brutally pushed back by the Taliban. A gesture of bravery, which however marked the demonstrators, evoking their “fear“.





Despite the repression of protests, Afghan women in Kabul fight differently, including wearing colorful veils, contrary to what the Taliban regime advocates. Access to education is also one of the means used to fight against the men in power. In a school, ten women come to satisfy their thirst for knowledge, hoping to help the country in the future. “If I become a pilot, I will fight to defend our rights and protect our country “, testifies a student. The practice of sport, also banned by the Taliban, is taught with closed shutters in order to teach the bases of the combat to young women, ready to fight for in the face of obscurantism.