Xavier Delarue faithful and victim of “lies”: worried for the health of her baby, Tatiana speaks

Tatiana laurence was she deceived by Xavier Delarue ? After having worried and saddened her subscribers with her message published and then deleted, the former candidate of Secret Story (season 1, in 2007) restored the truth to his Twitter account, this Monday, October 3, 2021.

No, Xavier Delarue was not unfaithful to Tatiana with his colleague from Mysteries of love Marjorie Bourgeois. If she really thought that her husband had cheated on her, the beautiful blonde who is pregnant with her first child finally discovered that it was not and wanted to let her subscribers know. After having asked internet users to stop insulting his dear and tender, the mother-to-be assured that Xavier had been victim “of lies and invention“ since a year. “Ultimately, it is a false relationship pronounced out of jealousy or revenge. (…) Invention that has been repeated for the purpose of doing harm“she wrote.





Tatiana promised that Xavier was “innocent” and she had the proof. There is no than friendship, “not healthy maybe on both sides“, with Marjorie Bourgeois (the interpreter of Stéphanie Dorville). “So stop, please my angels. I’m tired of this made-up story. It was not the right time. (…) I am sure that you will be able to make sure to stop this nightmare and relieve me. I need it right now, trust me. My hyperthyroidism does not allow me this kind of stress, anxiety. It’s not good for me and especially for our baby“, she concluded.

Just as touched by the surge of hatred that followed, Xavier Delarue let the backbiters know that karma would take care of them. Then he told Tatiana how much he loved her. “My future as a child will be as BIG as his mother“, he added.