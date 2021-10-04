Xavier Niel natural buyer of Bernard Tapie’s newspapers

What will become of Provence, after the death of Bernard Tapie on Sunday October 3? The former boss of Olympique de Marseille (OM), who bought the daily in 2013 from the heirs of Robert Hersant, papivore of the 1970s press, was no longer quite the owner, even if he was always the tutelary shadow.

In April 2020, his companies were placed in compulsory liquidation, after the cancellation of the arbitration in the Crédit Lyonnais case and the sale of Adidas in the 1990s, which ordered him to repay some 400 million euros. euros. Since that date, it is officially a judicial administrator who managed the group La Provence.

All eyes are now on Xavier Niel, founder of Free and personal shareholder of World. The telecoms magnate, who had good relations with Mr. Tapie, has held 11% of the capital of the La Provence group since 2019, via his holding company NJJ. It has a right of first refusal on the rest of the capital and has the ability to refuse a new entrant. What makes him a natural buyer for the press group.





“It was the will that the father had expressed in front of his children”, assures a source in the entourage of Mr. Niel. In private, the latter has always guaranteed that he would be there to buy back all the shares the day Bernard Tapie would disappear. “The period which opens is likely to be agitated, Jerome Lorant fears, elected Force Ouvrière and secretary of the CSE. What will matter to us above all is the durability of the title and the good of the employees. “

Ongoing legal proceedings

According to our information, the liquidator has not officially opened the sale procedure. For the moment, he has contented himself with testing the waters with Xavier Niel, in order to ensure his involvement when the time comes. Indeed, even if he is not required to do so, the receiver seems to prefer to wait for the exhaustion of legal proceedings. Because, if the death of Mr. Tapie extinguishes the criminal aspect of the Crédit lyonnais case (the court of appeal must render a decision on October 6), the civil dispute of the arbitration, which had launched the former Minister of the City under François Mitterrand, continues its course.

A stage hearing is scheduled for October 7, and lawyers will argue on the merits on December 9. A decision in favor of the heirs of Bernard Tapie (he had four children) could loosen the financial stranglehold and allow them to recover their property. In this case, would they still want to sell this dear asset to their father?

