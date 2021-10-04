Xbox and game covers: are consumers well informed? | Xbox one

Xbox covers have undergone several changes in recent years. In the age of dematerialization, physical games are certainly less popular than before, but covers are still today showcases for the games they promote. On the Xbox side, it’s time for a change!

Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S … are all the players there?

With the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, many were wondering if consumers would find their way there compared to the previous generation Xbox One X and Xbox One S. On the Sony side, the use of numbers left no room for doubt with the transition from PS4 to PS5.

For Microsoft, things are a little different. If you come across an Xbox television ad in France today, you will notice that the company simply talks about “the brand new Xbox”, without naming, or even mentioning orally the fact that there are two consoles available. Nothing says that this is to avoid confusion, but it is still quite astonishing to use this formulation.

Are the Xbox covers self-explanatory?

As for the Xbox game covers, the transition from one generation to another has also had impacts that can sometimes make them difficult to grasp when you do not know the brand well.

While PlayStation sometimes gets bogged down in its communication about the compatibility of PS4 games with the PS5, Xbox has adopted a very simple approach, that of Smart Delivery. That is, eligible games perform optimally on both Xbox One and Xbox Series. With only one game to buy playable on both platforms, Microsoft is positioning itself here as a pro-consumer and promises to apply this principle to all future games developed by its studios. An approach welcomed by everyone.

Although welcome, Xbox Smart Delivery makes reading more complex

But if Smart Delivery is undoubtedly a very good thing for compatible games, it can also complicate reading on titles that do not support Microsoft’s program. This is particularly the case for Activision or EA games with for example FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042 which have a version dedicated to the Xbox One and another to the Xbox Series X.

In its Xbox One version, Battlefield 2042 features the “Xbox One” trademark at the very top of the cover, but with the “Xbox One – Xbox Series X” words just below. The game works fine on Xbox Series X, but this is the Xbox One version that runs on Xbox Series X through backward compatibility, not the enhanced Xbox Series X version. This is not specified to the consumer.

To buy the optimized Xbox Series X version, you have to go to another edition, more expensive, on which now appears only the mention “Xbox” at the top of the cover, as well as “Xbox Serie X” in the black banner. A “Series X” badge is also present at the top right, signifying that this is indeed the optimized version.

There are finally 3 locations on the Xbox covers that are dedicated to the customer’s understanding when they want to buy a physical edition game. Unfortunately, we can imagine that an average gamer could order his game for Xbox One by seeing the mark “Xbox” at the top of the box, without necessarily realizing that it does not work on Xbox One.

During the preparation of this article, we also came across the list of Battlefield 2042 games on the Fnac site, and we notice that the dealer is getting tangled up on the Xbox versions of the game. The Xbox One version of the title indeed includes the cover of the Xbox Series X version, and vice versa.





The Xbox covers of Battlefield 2042 at Fnac do not correspond to the games sold

Xbox Series S on a physical version?

As if that weren’t enough, we also noticed the mention “Xbox Series S” on the jacket of a physical edition game even though this console does not have a disc drive. This mention “Xbox Series X | S – Xbox One” is thus present on the cover of the reboot of Saints Row scheduled for February 25th.

One might think that this is a simple error, but we notice in the right corner of the cover that the sticker – generally affixed to the Xbox Series X versions (as is the case on the cover of Battlefield 2042 mentioned above) – is now different and also mentions Xbox Series S. We have checked, all Xbox editions of Saints Row available on different continents mention Xbox Series S.

Some people imagine that a code will be present in the box instead of a Blu-ray, but the visual of the “Notorious” edition does indeed display a disc present in the steelbook. Finally, it seems very unlikely that a disc + a code will be available in the box since that would suppose that we can buy the game, enter the code, then resell the physical version.

Contacted by us, Koch Media told us that the cover was not final, but this is the first time that we see it for an upcoming game. For now, the mystery remains unresolved and if a player today pre-orders Saints Row in Xbox Series S physical version after seeing this mention on the cover, they simply will not be able to use their game.

Towards simpler and clearer Xbox covers?

While Microsoft wants to open up to more gamers and advocates a simple ecosystem in which each game is compatible on two numerous platforms, it is surprising to see the brand tangling its brushes on such basic details.

The average buyer who goes to the store very quickly made the wrong version and ended up with a game that was simply incompatible with his machine. Let us not forget either the holiday season, conducive to gifts, which will undoubtedly see parents, grandparents or other uninformed friends easily making a mistake.

Faced with these different scenarios and complexities in the messages carried, Microsoft has already made adjustments to the covers of its games since the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. But new covers still seem to be in preparation with future ones. Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite games due out in November and December. Giving more space to the visual of the game, these new covers are simpler, but do not seem to be adopted by third-party publishers yet.

In our opinion, the new Xbox covers are going in the right direction and towards more simplicity for consumers, but they should be generalized soon. Also keep in mind that we are still in a transition between two generations and that the arrival of games exclusively developed for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S should make it easier to find them on the shelves.