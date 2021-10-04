Xiaomi’s premium smartwatch is almost half the price

The Xiaomi Mi Watch was announced last year, but did not arrive until early 2021 in France. This connected watch that does not lack assets is at a really affordable price today on Amazon: 80.80 euros instead of 149 euros.

If you are looking for a connected watch with premium features without paying a heavy price, Xiaomi obviously has a solution for you. The Chinese brand known for its excellent value for money recently launched its Mi Watch and the latter intends to overshadow its competitors, especially today with this immediate and unprecedented 46% discount.

What to remember from the Xiaomi MI Watch

Ultra precise GPS

The AMOLED screen with Always-On

Battery life of up to 16 days

The many features related to sport and health

Instead of 149 euros at its launch, the Xiaomi Mi Watch connected watch is now available in promotion at only 80.80 euros on Amazon. This is currently the best price ever offered by the merchant site.

If, subsequently, the offer mentioned in this article is no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers concerning the Xiaomi Mi Watch. The table updates automatically.

When Xiaomi draws more inspiration from Samsung than Apple

Unlike the Lite version launched shortly before, the classic Xiaomi Mi Watch does not adopt a rectangular format inspired by Apple Watch, but rather a circular format to finally come closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch. Two physical buttons are available on the right side of the dial: one is used to navigate the interface, the other to activate the training follow mode. In the center, we find a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen – with infinite contrasts therefore – displaying a definition of 454 x 454 pixels and having the Always-on Display feature, of course.

Health and sport at the heart of the experience

Who says connected watch, says a whole bunch of sensors to follow the activity of the wearer. The Mi Watch can thus measure the heart rate, the level of oxygenation of the blood (SPO2), the quality of sleep, the level of stress or the level of energy. A lot of information is available directly on the screen, but you have to go through the Mi Wear application (available on Android and iOS) for more in-depth analyzes.





The more athletic and athletic among you will be delighted to learn that the Xiaomi connected watch is an excellent coach. There are 17 basic activities, from outdoor walking to yoga, triathlon, climbing or even swimming in open water – because it is waterproof up to 5 ATM -, but it is possible to add 8 dances, 6 outdoor sports or 14 water sports on this list. Note also that it is possible to set the watch so that it automatically detects when you start a workout. We also appreciate the accuracy of its integrated GPS which offers precise tracks that normally only connected watches based on the smartphone’s GPS can provide.

Record autonomy!

This is one of the main strengths of the Xiaomi Mi Watch: autonomy. However, it only embeds a small 460 mAh battery, but it offers exceptional endurance, 16 days with standard use, 22 days with the “ultra long autonomy” mode and for 50 hours with the GPS activated. , depending on the brand. In fact, there was still 70% left without configuring the Always-On after a week of use, then the watch was able to last another four days with this feature activated. It therefore seems that the 16 days announced by Xiaomi only concern use without an Always-On screen and with this mode activated, the autonomy drops to about a week – which remains an excellent score compared to the competition.

For charging, Xiaomi provides a magnetic base on which to fix the watch with a USB cable, but without a charger. The full recharge of the watch, from 0 to 100%, is done in about 1 hour 30 minutes.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi Watch.

8 / 10

What are the best smartwatches?

In order to discover the fierce competition of the Xiaomi Mi Watch in the market, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best connected watches in 2021.