you have to go faster to lower costs, says the IEA

Low-carbon hydrogen is benefiting from an unprecedented impetus from States and companies, but more efforts are needed, and faster, to lower its costs and allow the development of this energy capable of greening industry and heavy transport, warns the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday.

“Governments must act faster and more decisively”, Summarizes this special report. In 2019, only France, Japan and South Korea had a hydrogen plan. Two years later, 17 states released a strategy, more than 20 are working on it. Pilot projects are underway to make steel or chemicals with this energy (rather than with coal).

False starts

“In the past, low carbon hydrogen has given rise to false starts. This time we see great progress», Underlines the director of the AIE Fatih Birol. “Governments must act quickly to lower the barriers that hamper its growth, essential if the world is to maintain any chance of achieving carbon neutrality in 2050“. Hydrogen, used for a long time in refining or the production of fertilizers, is now produced almost entirely from fossil fuels: it emits nearly 900 million tonnes of CO2, as much as the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined. .





Decarbonized, it could also be used to green sectors without alternative (heavy goods vehicles, aviation, steel, etc.). “The main obstacleRemains its production cost, notes the IEA, because it requires large quantities of carbon-free electricity. While waiting for technological advances and economies of scale to make it competitive, measures and financing will be needed to compensate for the price difference with hydrogen of fossil origin (which, depending on gas prices, can cost two to four dollars). seven times less than that produced with renewables).

For this, carbon prices, quotas, public orders are all tools. Measures are also lacking to support demand for this carbon-free hydrogen, points out the IEA. Without this, it will be difficult to develop storage and delivery infrastructure, notes the Agency, which calls for more international cooperation. Countries with a strategy have planned $ 37 billion in investments and the private sector has announced an additional $ 300 billion. But for mid-century climate neutrality, it would take 1.2 trillion by 2030, the Agency calculated.

The capacity of electrolysers, which make it possible to extract hydrogen from water via electricity, has doubled over the past 5 years, with nearly 400 projects in development. This would make it possible to produce 8 million tonnes of hydrogen by 2030, a far cry from the 80 million forecast by the IEA in its carbon neutrality scenario.