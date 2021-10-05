1.5 billion user data is for sale on the dark web

Data from 1.5 billion Facebook users was listed for sale on a dark web forum, a survey reveals. This information, collected by a process called “scrapping”, is a godsend for hackers looking to launch a phishing attack.

According to a survey carried out by the Privacy Affairs site, a database containing 1.5 billion Facebook accounts was listed for sale on a dark web forum. “If proven to be genuine, it may be one of the biggest Facebook data breaches to date”, estimates the media.





The database was put up for sale at the end of September by a hacker known to the forum community. It contains names, email addresses, place of residence, gender and telephone number a significant portion of Facebook users around the world. According to the latest news, the social network has 2.85 billion d‘active users every month.

1.5 billion Facebook accounts are at risk

To prove the veracity of the database, the hacker published a series of examples. According to Privacy Affairs, the information posted for free on the dark web was true. In addition, this data does not come from no other leaks already spotted in the past. This is proprietary data. “The sample of data provided is unique”, specifies Privacy Affairs.

According to the seller, the database was created thanks to the scrappin methodg. This process consists of extracting public data available on the Internet through several sites using a script. This information is not the result of a hack or a security breach. Concretely, the hacker was content to compile data already available on the web.

However, this information is not without interest for crooks. Thanks to this database, hackers can set up convincing phishing campaigns to trap Internet users. Also note that some hackers can exploit data in a brute force attack. In this configuration, the attacker uses software to test billions of combinations until they find the correct password.

It’s definitely a bad week for the social network. Facebook was recently the victim of a global blackout that lasted for several hours. Shortly before, a whistleblower accused the firm of feeding on hate online in order to make a profit. As a result, the group’s stock market crashed on Wall Street, causing Mark Zuckerberg to lose $ 6 billion.

Source: Privacy Affairs