1 Gb / s at the price of 300 Mb / s

If you just want to get a fiber line at home at a good price, RED is where you will surely find what you need. The Fiber THD subscription is currently only 22 euros per month with a speed of up to 1Gb / s.

Here is a very nice offer from RED by SFR which reduces the already existing promotion of its fiber and ADSL subscriptions. Indeed, the subscription without commitment to the RED Box Fiber 1 Gb / s from SFR is available from 22 euros per month, without increasing the price after one year while including TV and a telephone line. We tell you more about this Triple Play offer.

The characteristics of SFR fiber

A fiber Internet + TV + telephone subscription without obligation

Up to 1 Gb / s throughput at the cost of 300 Mb / s

Without commitment and prices that do not increase after one year.

Until October 11, the 1Gb / s “Speed ​​plus” package is at the price of the “Standard speed” evening offer 22 euros per month instead of 35. The “Max Speed” offer with WiFi router 6 and up to 2Gb / s debit is 31 euros per month instead of 39.

If you are not eligible for optical fiber, note that it is still possible to choose the ADSL offer offered at 16 euros per month, also without a price which doubles after the first year.

A fiber connection according to your needs and at a reduced price

The RED box offer gives unlimited access to a fiber line from the SFR network anywhere in eligible areas in France. The prices are the same between a standard speed and the “speed plus” offer which offers up to 1 Gb / s for downloading and 500 Mb / s for sending, instead of the usual 300 Mb / s. If you are used to using Wi-Fi rather than cable at home, you can even opt for a “max speed” offer for 9 euros more per month that can offer you up to 2 Gb / s for download in more than one Wi-Fi compatible router 6.

With included TV and optional 4K decoder

RED’s offer also includes a basic TV package of 35 TV channels. These are accessible from the RED TV application. If you want to be able to watch them from your TV, an Android TV 4K decoder is available for 19 euros with the purchase. But Red did not stop there since 75 additional channels can be unlocked for 3 euros more per month still having the possibility of watching them from a computer, a tablet or a smartphone.

Apart from internet and TV, a landline is also provided in the subscription. It offers basic unlimited calls to landlines in France and to over 100 other destinations, but you can select the landline + mobile option for free when placing your order. The latter offers unlimited calls to mobiles in mainland France and overseas departments.

Our Fiber and ADSL comparator

In order to discover the other offers available on the market, we invite you to consult our comparator of the best ADSL and Fiber offers.



