10 James Bond cars that hit crazy prices at auction

When one thinks of James Bond, one immediately thinks of the Aston Martins and more particularly of the DB5, which first appeared in the film Goldfinger in 1964. Being already a particularly popular collector’s car, the British sports car is not however not the one whose copies having turned in a film of the saga have known the biggest inflation. Indeed, we only find the James Bond DB5 in 4th position in the Hagerty ranking, with a selling price more than 8 times (+ 759%) higher than that of a standard DB5. In 2019, this model sold for £ 4,677,850 while the average auction value of the same car was £ 616,550. Even the AMC Hornet from the Man with the Golden Gun in 1974 did better, trading over 17 times (+ 1,614%) its usual price (£ 89,105 against an average auction value of £ 5,200 ) at an auction in 2017.

1977 Lotus Esprit S1 “Wet Nellie”, “The Spy Who Loved Me”Photo Credit – Hagerty

With almost 5,000% increase over the average value observed at auctions, the Lotus S1 “Wet Nellie” convertible into a submarine from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loves Me. the Palm. A submersible version, therefore without wheels, of this iconic vehicle, was purchased in 2013 by the American billionaire Elon Musk. He paid no less than £ 616,000 to buy the S1 “Wet Nellie” used for some of the film’s scenes shot underwater, for an average selling price of £ 12,300. For that price, nearly 50 times lower, the rich and eccentric entrepreneur could even have driven, which is impossible for him with the life-size cinema accessory he bought … But the sum paid by Musk for the wheelless Lotus is just a drop in his ocean of dollars. The worst part is that the vehicle was lost after the film was made and was not rediscovered in a storage container in New York until 1989. At a blind auction that year the car was sold for only … $ 100!





Ranking of the 10 James Bond cars with the highest added value thanks to their appearance in a film in the saga:

