17 million euros to reveal the name of the “racist” of the royal family!

Seven months after the interview he gave Oprah Winfrey with his wife, Meghan Markle, on American television, the royal family is preparing for another devastating attack on Prince Harry … We learn this week that the royal outcast is now personally researching her mother’s life to document her new book.

“Publishers are going to want a lot for their money“

His memoir is due out in 2022, and has already earned him an advance of 17 million euros from his publisher, Penguin Random House. The experts cited by the Sun believe he will be under extreme pressure until the book is released to reveal the name of the family member who he claims made racist remarks about the skin color of his eldest son, Archie .

Indeed, Penny Junor believes about this deal: “Publishers are going to want a lot for their money, like naming this so called racist “ which would have tormented the first pregnancy of Meghan Markle, in 2019.





Moreover, to write his book, Harry would have contacted the old friends of Princess Diana, and he would get involved very personally in the writing, while it was imagined that a pen-chef would take over. At Buckingham Palace, we’d be “surprised” of this involvement, and we now fear that Prince Harry will attack Prince Charles and Camilla …

“It could be incredibly damaging“

Penny Junor indeed comments: “He’s researching his mother’s life, so he’s going to talk about his parents’ marriage, the breakup, the adventures. It could be incredibly damaging to her father and Camilla. Charles will be king and Camilla his queen. The last thing they or the country needs is another wave of anger based on what I think are false, false accusations.“.

