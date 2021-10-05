1,800 € per month for a CDI of driver of private radar car, that tells you?

This is an ad posted a few days ago by the Mobiom company, a private operator who won a call for tenders launched by the State, and relayed by Lorraine Actu: if you are currently looking for a job or perhaps even a retraining, know that the positions of driver of radar car are to be filled to be then deployed on the roads and highways of Meurthe-et-Moselle.

The mission will consist of “carrying out a regional tour communicated by your coordinator, driving a vehicle equipped with mobile field equipment” while respecting the “established working procedures” with “the greatest rigor” and keeping “Permanently the vehicle which will be entrusted to you in an irreproachable state of cleanliness”. Be careful, you will have to be required to work day and night, weekdays, weekends and public holidays.





What is the profile sought? Very broad: the announcement insists above all on the rigor to follow the work procedures but it will also be necessary “to appreciate the driving of vehicles alone because hundreds of kilometers are programmed daily”. Obviously it will be necessary to hold a driver’s license not only valid but dating from at least three years and presenting “preferably” a minimum balance of 10 points. Putting into practice the rules of road safety is also no surprise required and if in addition you have experience in the field of driving, whether in a driving school or as an ambulance driver or transporter, or in security or policing is a bonus. You should also know that an extract from your criminal record will be requested in the final interview phase.

Once all the steps have been completed, you will then be the holder of a CDI paid € 22,000 per year, not counting meal allowances. It’s your turn !