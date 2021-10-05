2021 TV license: check if you can be exempt from the tax this year

Depending on your personal situation, your age and your income, you may be exempt from TV license fees. We take stock.

A question that all television owners ask themselves: who can skip the tax on public broadcasting in 2021? We give you some details.

The audiences affected by the exemption

People who do not have a television or a similar device (video projector, DVD players, when they are associated with a screen).

People over 60, subject to income. The State has set up a grid of income ceilings below which it is possible to be exempt.

THE people receiving the minimum old age (Solidarity allowance for the elderly or supplementary disability allowance), or those receiving the disabled adult allowance. In both cases, the income must not exceed certain amounts.

People with disabilities or living with a disabled person, provided that it is not taxable at the IFI and subject to income conditions, and that it has already been exempt from the royalty before 2005.

Widowers or widows, subject to income.

People whose benchmark tax income is zero.

. Elderly people living in retirement homes or nursing homes, even if they still have their old accommodation (which must however be free from any occupation).

All the details of the ceilings are available on the website of the French administration. Attention for people who do not have a television: you must report it to the tax authorities every year by checking the corresponding box on your tax return, as specified by our colleagues from CNews.





Precision, especially for students : if you are attached to your parents’ tax household, you do not have to pay the public audiovisual contribution if “you are personally taxed for the accommodation you occupy” and if your parents already pay a contribution for a television.

As a reminder, in 2023, no household will pay housing tax on its main residence. This year, a large majority of taxpayers are no longer liable to this tax. Only the wealthiest households still have to pay this tax, or nearly seven million households. Households that will benefit from a reduction of € 386 on average.