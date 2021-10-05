230,000 tickets sold on presale for the “Nevermore 2023” tour

Photo credits: Bestimage

It will undoubtedly be the live event … in two years. Mylne Farmer will be back on stage from June 3, 2023 for her new tour “Nevermore 2023”. Four years after his residency in Paris La Dfense Arena, the interpreter of “Dsenchante” will ignite the greatest French, Belgian, Swiss and Russian stadiums during a turn of song that some believe to be his last. On this occasion, a large number of fans therefore waited, from 10 am on Friday, for the opening of the pre-sale for concerts on a dedicated site. Thus, “Nevermore 2023” is already a huge success in ticketing: according to our information, 230,000 concert tickets were sold during the three days of pre-sale, from Friday 10 am to Sunday 6 pm, at the time when this sale closed. in preview.

The Dailymotion player is loading …

Full box for Mylne Farmer

A large vote therefore, especially since TS3, the tour operator of the show, had already announced that 100,000 tickets were torn off in two hours, then 200,000 in the space of 8 hours. None of the shows that we have presented is a show like the others. It is by definition something that is quite unique, in Europe and in the world. With pharaonic productions each time that require a lot of time, preparation, personnel, involvement and it is exciting rejoiced producer Thierry Suc on the airwaves of France Blue, very touched that the public is always there: We’re over 100,000 tickets the hour I’m talking to you. It’s very moving, it’s something every time that is never a triviality .

MYLENE FARMER NEVERMORE 2023 Dj 200,000 tickets sold in just 8 hours of exclusive pre-sale on https://t.co/oDKJK3LACy End of pre-sale: Sunday 3 October 6 p.m. (subject to availability) #Mylène Farmer # Nevermore2023 pic.twitter.com/shuF6NYyn9

TS3 (@TS_PROD) October 1, 2021

By way of comparison, Indochina had sold 120,000 tickets in one day of presale then 270,000, counting the first day of general sale, for the concerts of the “Central Tour”, finally postponed to summer 2022 because of the health crisis. There is no doubt that with the general sale which takes place since this Monday 10 am, a good number of concerts on the “Nevermore 2023” tour should be sold out very quickly.