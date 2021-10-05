4 times cheaper than the iPhone 13, the Poco X3 Pro has serious arguments to make

Who said you had to spend a fortune to equip yourself with a powerful smartphone? As proof, the excellent Poco X3 Pro which is currently subject to a reduction of 60 euros on the Amazon side. Usually sold for € 299.90, it goes up to € 239.90 for a flash sale. It’s four times cheaper than the latest iPhone 13.

CLICK HERE TO ENJOY THIS GOOD DEAL





For people who are looking for a smartphone between 200 and 300 €, the good Amazon plan that follows could do the trick. At the moment, on the Amazon France side, the Poco X3 Pro is seeing its price drop below the € 250 mark. Thus, thanks to an immediate reduction of 60 euros offered by the online sales site, its price drops to only 239.90 €.

This is the version that has 256 GB of internal memory coupled with 8 GB of RAM memory. The offer ends on October 10, 2021. Three colors are affected by this good plan: black, blue and bronze. At this contained price, you therefore have a powerful smartphone which embeds the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, with a 5160 mAh battery compatible with 33W fast charging. On the display side, there is a LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Finally, on the photography side, it does not reach the level of an iPhone 13 but is doing quite well considering its price. There is a module of 4 photosensors located at the back which consists of a main sensor of 48 megapixels, an ultra wide-angle 8 megapixels and two secondary sensors of 2 megapixels. For more information on the smartphone, we invite you to read our full review of the Poco X3 Pro.