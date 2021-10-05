“50,000 euros for a night with me”: a star of Secret Story balances on a footballer

It’s in the pages of Public that a former participant of Secret Story 8 and of The Villa of Broken Hearts 2 confided that a French footballer made him a funny proposition. Now 50 years old, Nathalie Andréani is at the head of a very flourishing business on the Internet. Mother of two grown-up girls aged 23 and 26, the former reality TV candidate, who is followed by more than 300,000 people on Instagram, confided to earn a good living on different sites and created her own platform, where she sharing sexy photos. “I created a totally free charming social network called ModelForYou where there are about 150 girl models (…) who can post their photos and videos, freely. It’s a showcase. It works. better and better, it is evolving “.

And thanks to that, Nathalie Andréani receives proposals from all sides: from the world of porn, brands and even men including a French footballer! “He offered me 50,000 euros to spend the night with me. More than one, but I refused!”, launched the pretty brunette. “He was a player of the French team … I was shocked. It’s a shame, because I would have liked it without him offering me this money”, she lamented.





On the heart side, Corsica has confided that she is still in contact with her ex-companion, Vivian. “I have been single for seven years. When we bumped into each other at a club, everyone talked about it. I was shocked ! However, we spoke for two seconds … We are still in contact, we call each other often, but we are friends! We’re never gonna get back together. It’s a categorical ‘no’! “

The pretty brunette is still a heart to take, despite a romance with a policeman that came to an end. “IHe was 25 years old, but he lived 1000 kilometers away, we saw each other once a month. It wasn’t a real relationship “, she asserted. Before concluding on a positive note: “Today I am fine the way I am. If I meet someone I will make concessions but I will not stop what I am doing.”