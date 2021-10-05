UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Court of Auditors wants to tighten the screws in the field of Health, an investigation points the “heavy price»Associations, Morocco is launching its campaign for the 3rd dose of vaccine … Le Figaro takes stock this Tuesday, October 5 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

62 deaths in 24 hours, 7,096 hospitalized patients

The epidemic continues to decline in France, where 62 people died from Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to Public Health France. 7,096 patients are currently hospitalized, including 290 who arrived in the last 24 hours. They were 7,299 on Monday. 1,279 patients are being treated in critical care, including 75 since the day before.

After the Covid, the Court of Auditors wants to tighten the screw on health

The Covid-19 health crisis has plunged Social Security back into a hopeless deficit, unless “to initiate resolute actions” to limit “significantly“Pension spending but also health, estimates the Court of Auditors in a report published Tuesday.

After the abysmal losses recorded in 2020 and 2021, the “Safe“Will recover a little, but still face”the prospect of permanent deficits exceeding 10 billion euros from 2024“, According to the Court of Auditors. A situation due to Covid-19 and its consequences: on the one hand, “a permanent loss of revenue», To the tune of 8 billion euros per year; on the other the “Health Segur“And its 10 billion”long-term salary increases“. The drift is such that the colossal debt recovery voted last year “would not be enough to cover the 2023 deficit” as expected.

Unless the reimbursement of the “security hole“Beyond 2033,”choices will have to be made“, Warns the Court, which leans without surprise for”a recovery effort focused on spending“, specifically “in the fields of health insurance and pensions“.

A survey points to the “heavy price ” associations

Associations at a standstill or almost: an investigation made public on Tuesday points to “heavy price»Acquitted by the associative world because of the health crisis. The 19th edition of this annual survey conducted by the research and solidarity network of experts and academics closed on April 30, 2021 and reports “the effects of Covid-19»On the associative world (1.5 million associations, 12.5 million volunteers).

“In spring 2021, around 60% of associations still had very little activity. The associations of the health and social sector, particularly concerned and mobilized during this crisis, show a proportion limited to 40% of associations practically at a standstill, when those of the leisure, sport and culture sectors peak. at 80%“, Note the authors straight away. “Often on the front line, associations are paying a heavy price today in this way out of the crisis which does not mean recovery for everyone. Weakened, some will not reopen their doors or will operate in slow motion for a long time», Writes Roger Sue, head of the Research and Solidarity committee of experts.

Suspended prison sentence for an organizer of underground parties

An organizer of illegal parties in the Paris region, one of which was set in an abandoned tunnel in Paris during confinement, was sentenced Tuesday in Bobigny to a one-year suspended prison sentence. The 28-year-old young man was sentenced by the Bobigny Criminal Court for “endangering the life of othersDuring two illegal parties. He will also have to pay 2,700 euros in fines for various offenses relating to the organization of these parties without authorization.





One took place in a dilapidated hangar in La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis), where about a thousand people were gathered at the end of September 2020, in defiance of safety rules. The other took place during the second confinement, on the night of November 21 to 22, 2020: around 600 revelers had danced in an abandoned railway tunnel in Paris. The court, on the other hand, released him for the twenty other evenings for which he and his association Feel Free Records, which advocates the promotion of electronic music through rave parties, were being prosecuted.

Unicef ​​warns about mental health

The Covid-19 epidemic has only worsened the mental health of children and adolescents around the world, which requires more investment, warns Unicef ​​in a report published on Tuesday. “The consequences of the pandemic are considerable, and this is only the tip of the iceberg. Before it even happened, far too many children with mental health problems were not taken care of», Assures the general director of Unicef, Henrietta Fiore, in a press release. In its report, Unicef ​​calls for “urgently invest in child and youth mental health“.

Norway to offer Pfizer vaccine to people vaccinated with Janssen

Norway announced on Tuesday that it would offer a second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to people who have received the theoretically single-dose Janssen vaccine, arguing the need to increase their protection against Covid. “The reason for this is that vaccination with Janssen appears to provide less protection against infection and disease than in those who have received two doses of messenger RNA vaccines.”, Said the Minister of Health, Bent Høie, during a press conference.

Only a tiny fraction of the Norwegian population received an injection of Janssen, as authorities in the country quickly stopped using the Johnson & Johnson laboratory serum after cases of rare but serious side effects. The approximately 4000 people concerned will thus be able to request an injection of Pfizer.

Morocco launches campaign for 3rd dose of vaccine

Morocco is launching its campaign this week for a third dose of anti-covid vaccine, intended for people who have received the first two doses for at least six months, at a time when the number of contaminations continues to decrease.

Moroccans eligible for the third injection – vulnerable people and frontline workers (health, safety, etc.) – have been flocking since Monday to the kingdom’s vaccination centers. “Given the importance of strengthening immunity among all Moroccans and foreigners residing in Morocco and so that they protect themselves and their families from contamination, they are called to join this operation.“Urged the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Russia: new daily death record

Russia recorded a new record of daily deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, an epidemic wave carried by the Delta variant since the summer, the vaccination campaign remaining very laborious. In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths caused by the new coronavirus have been recorded, according to the government’s record. The country had already broken its daily death record four times last week.

More than 4.8 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,805,049 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources. The United States is the most bereaved country with 703,285 deaths, followed by Brazil (598,152), India (449,260) and Mexico (279,106). The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

In addition, the weekly number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in the world reached its lowest figure since the fall of 2020, 53,245 having been recorded from Monday September 27 to Sunday October 3, according to the count of AFP established from official balance sheets.