784 € for a gaming laptop PC with RTX 2070 and i7

The Acer Predator Helios 300 sees its price drop drastically with a reduction of -1000 €! With its particularly powerful and nervous configuration, this PC will be able to follow you on all terrains and especially at the gaming level where it can offer a fluid experience at 60 fps in 1440p!

1000 € discount on the Acer Predator with an i7 and RTX 2070

Amazon is currently offering a promotion that we only rarely see here: -1000 € on a gaming PC that has everything you need where you need to offer a first-rate gaming experience!

Buy the Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop for 784 € from Amazon

With the current shortages, graphics cards, and in extenso, everything related to gaming has taken drastic increases. However, from time to time we can have great reductions that will make the future sing!

And there, it is a true symphony which announces itself. Indeed, with this Acer Predator Helios 300, it is an old-fashioned configuration, solid on its achievements that is presented to us. First of all, there is an Intel Core i7 processor with 6 cores.

Then, and that will speak to everyone, it is the RAM / storage that works wonders with 16 GB RAM and a hard drive / SSD pair that offers both responsiveness and space. We have, on the one hand, a 512 GB SSD which offers responsiveness (we invite you to install your programs on it in order to benefit from its speed) and, on the other hand, un 1TB HDD format storage that gives you the freedom to store your data, without weighing down your PC.

And of course, there is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The latter will allow you to run all the latest games of the moment in 60 fps and 1440p.

In short, we are in front of a small bomb of 15.6 inches diagonal which will be at the same time autonomous, nervous, playful and powerful. In short, it’s PC to grab and which is available for less than 800 € at Amazon!

Acer Predator Helios 300: its characteristics

This PC developed by Acer is part of the high-end category of this manufacturer’s offer. We thus find a chassis accommodating a 15.6-inch IPS screen with a Full HD resolution (1920×1080), 144Hz, 3ms response time.

This PC is not left out when it comes to gaming, since it incorporates an Intel Core i7-10750H processor up to a frequency of 5 GHz. With this, we find 16 GB of RAM in DDR4 format and clocked at 2933 MHz.

This nervous side is accentuated with the presence of a 512 GB SSD in NVMe format, which will allow you to start and launch your applications quickly. Storage level, this Acer can also count on a 1TB internal hard drive.

And from a graphic power point of view, we have a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 aligning 8GB of video memory in GDDR6 format. Everything benefits from a complete Acer CoolBoost cooling system with two fans.

This original PC, offered at around € 1,800, has just benefited from an exceptional reduction from Amazon and is now available for less than € 790! In addition, it is compatible with the next generation of operating software from Microsoft: Windows 11.

