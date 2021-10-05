More

    8 foods you should never store in plastic boxes

    If you are a fan of the famous Tupperware boxes, be careful: some foods should definitely not be stored in plastic boxes. This is the case for these 8 ingredients, the storage of which can be dangerous for health.

    Many of us use plastic boxes to keep our food in the refrigerator. Indeed, these are practical to take our food or to keep leftovers that we will eat later. This useful and airtight accessory has some drawbacks, however: it can be difficult to clean after storing dishes in sauce, and plastic is a harmful material for the environment.

    But that’s not all: some particular foods should not be stored in plastic boxes, at the risk of creating mold and increasing the proliferation of bacteria, which can cause food poisoning or digestive disorders. To know the 8 foods not to keep in plastic boxes, the editorial team has developed a list that will allow you not to put your health at risk.

    As an alternative to plastic, you can store your food in glass containers, cardboard boxes, or wrap it in aluminum foil.

    Raw vegetables and vegetables

    Green salad, tomatoes, carrots, beans… All these raw vegetables and vegetables hardly support being kept in a plastic box. Indeed, the latter have the annoying tendency to wilt quickly, and storing them in plastic will accelerate this process: in just a few hours, your tomatoes will already be all soft, especially if they have been seasoned. To store your raw vegetables and vegetables, consider the glass container.

    The fruits

    Like raw vegetables, fruits tend to soften very quickly if stored in a plastic box. In addition, they can lose their taste and nutrient supply of vitamins. To keep the consistency of these foods, it is advisable to place them outside the fridge, in a fruit basket for example.

    If you’ve made a fruit salad and want to keep it in the fridge, consider the glass container.

    Eggs

    Fresh, cooked, and in any form: eggs should be banned from plastic boxes. Indeed, it is necessary to avoid at all costs to store them in this container, at the risk of catching a salmonella infection. This dangerous bacterium is one of the most widespread in Europe and can be the cause of a food infection.


    Good to know: if your eggs are still intact, you can keep them outside, out of your fridge.

    The soups

    Soups, soups and hot drinks can be stored in plastic boxes, as the risk of bacteria growth is minimal. However, special care must be taken when these hot drinks are placed in the refrigerator: take care that the mixture is cooled before putting it in the fridge, in order to avoid any risk of contamination.

    Yogurts

    In general, it is not recommended to store dairy products in plastic boxes. This is particularly the case with yogurts, because their contact with plastic will promote the proliferation of bacteria.

    Smoked salmon and meat

    One of the most popular holiday foods is smoked salmon. If you want to keep it well for D-Day, don’t put it in a plastic box. Indeed, the fish could quickly turn brown, in just a few days. To keep all its freshness, wrap the smoked salmon in a sheet of aluminum foil.

    Cooked meat should not be stored in a plastic box, as it may lose its taste, texture and nutritional qualities.

    Cheese

    As said before, dairy products should not be stored in plastic containers, and so is cheese. Although there are many plastic cheese boxes on the market today, cheeses tend to go moldy more quickly when contained in these boxes.

    Initially, the mold is not visible, which unknowingly puts you at risk of food poisoning or digestive disorders.

    Dishes in sauce

    It is not recommended to store some sauced dishes in plastic, especially since the stains on the cans can be difficult to clean. In addition, sauces made from mayonnaise and milk should not be stored in these airtight cans, due to the risk of salmonella infection present in the eggs of the mayonnaise. Finally, storing a milk-based sauce in plastic could alter the taste of your dish.


