A boss offers a bonus of 1,000 euros to unvaccinated employees and is fired

In Switzerland, the CEO of a company wanted to offer a bonus to all his employees who decide not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 31, 2022. Daniel Héritier took this decision to “restore the equity ”in the face of the“ injustice ”suffered by the unvaccinated, according to him.

The bonus offered by the boss of Opeo, a company specializing in the sale of containers and waste collection, located in the canton of Vaud, was 1,000 euros. A photo of the ad was shared on social media this Sunday, LCI reports. On a poor quality photo, we see the message of the CEO, who wished to thank his employees for “not having yielded to this dictatorship which is genocide”.

Dismissed by the board of directors

Faced with this message, to say the least surprising, riddled with mistakes and signed “the direction”, some Internet users wondered if it was real information. But it turned out that this bonus had indeed been offered to Opeo employees at the end of September, as noted by the Heidi News site relayed by Capital.





The company manager had, however, already left his post when the information made the buzz. The board of directors of Opeo was indeed said “total disagreement” with this decision and sacked Daniel Héritier, recalling that it was illegal for an employer to reveal information on the vaccination of its employees.