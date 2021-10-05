a contender of Franck denounces a “lack of authenticity and respect”

Between Cécile, more discreet, and Anne-Lise very enterprising, the heart of Franck swings. Seduced by the letters of the two women, the farmer of Love is in the meadow fell in love with the two women during the speed dates. Enough to disturb this sylviculturist and market gardener from New Aquitaine who is looking for the one who will finally make his heart beat, he who has only had a serious relationship of one year with a woman living a hundred kilometers from his home.

But bringing together two such different suitors is not an easy task for Franck. If the first moments of the stay at the farm seem to go well on screen, the backstage would be less rosy. Returning to her impressions after a first day at the farm, Cécile spoke of a certain disappointment. “This first day at Franck’s is coming to an end and during my interview at the end of the day I said ‘that’s a lot of information, that I’m tired!’ And it was above all that I realized that everyone had their own reality and that the evolution of the trio was not going to be easy ”, she wrote in a message posted Monday on social media.





” I was convinced that Franck and I are obvious and that just being me is enough. For Franck I am “the strong woman and Anne-Lise the fragile little bird”. And the strong woman does not seem to need to have the same attentions (sic) », she continued before pointing the finger at her rival for unscrupulous remarks. The latter thus affirmed during an interview in front of the camera: “ They get along well but I’m not going to hold the candle between them. Cécile, she laughs unnaturally. She’s the big mouth and I’m the big head. “

Annoyed, Cécile thus denounced on the networks a ” lack of respect and authenticity ” which does not leave her indifferent. “ I remain zen even if I do not tolerate being disrespectful or lacking in authenticity. I had prepared myself emotionally but I dread the second day a little, hoping that the tools will not be more sharp and clumsy than the words … a respectable distance is essential! », She concluded.

Clara Kolodny