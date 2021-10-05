A coronavirus almost identical to SARS-Cov-2 discovered in Laos

Researchers at the Institut Pasteur have isolated bat viruses with extremely high similarities to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which is the source of the Covid-19 pandemic. These viruses could constitute the missing link explaining the passage to humans. A discovery which reinforces the hypothesis of a natural origin of SARS-CoV-2 but which also shows that this kind of dangerous virus is much more widespread in nature than one thinks.

In February 2020, Chinese researchers had discovered in bats in Yunnan a strain of coronavirus named RaTG13 and 96.2% identical to the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current pandemic. In November, researchers from the Institut Pasteur in France had isolated three coronaviruses in bats in Laos sharing great similarities with SARS-CoV-2 (see article below). In a new analysis delivered to Nature, this discovery is now confirmed: the three strains, named Banal-52, Banal-103 and Banal-236, share 95% of their genome with SARS-CoV-2, and one of them, Banal-52, would even be 96.8% similar, the closest relative of SARS-CoV-2 ever identified. ” This reinforces the hypothesis that Sars-CoV-2 has a natural origin [et n’est pas issu d’un manipulation en laboratoire, ndlr], but also raises fears that there are many coronaviruses in nature that can infect humans », Attests Nature.

Bat viruses able to bind to a human receptor for the first time

So far, none of the viruses found in bats have shown sufficient characteristics to explain their transmission to humans. One of the keys to this infection lies in particular in the sequence encoding the protein peak present on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. This sequence called RBD (receptor binding domain) is essential because it determines the binding affinity of the virus to the ACE2 receptor, present on human cells and which serves as door entry to the virus.

Despite its similarities, RaTG13 thus shows a weak affinity with the RBD sequence of SARS-CoV-2, with only 11 amino acids out of 17 identical. The infection capacity of RaTG13 therefore remains limited. ” No virus close to SARS-CoV-2 uses ACE2 to enter human cells », Observe the authors of the article (still unread) published on Research Square. In the other direction, SARS-CoV-2 infects bats poorly and the cells of those tested so far. In short, a piece of the puzzle is missing to explain the passage of the virus to humans, which has supported the hypothesis of a lab leak.

However, the three viruses collected from samples of saliva, faeces and urine of 645 bats in caves in northern Laos seem capable of binding to the famous ACE2 receptor. The RBD of Banal-52, for example, differs only from one nucleotide compared to SARS-CoV-2 and Banal-236 shares 15 of the 17 nucleotides of its RBD. The researchers also conducted laboratory tests which confirmed that Banal-236 was successful in joining the ACE2 receptor and therefore infecting human cells.

The mystery of the arrival of the virus in China

However, there are still a few missing links to explain the passage of the virus to humans. All the coronavirus found so far lack a particular sequence called the cleavage furin (found on the SARS-CoV-2 genome), which plays a major role in the fusion between the viral and cell membranes and which is associated with pathogenicity increased in humans. Another mystery: the study does not specify how these viruses discovered in Laos could have traveled to Wuhan, in central China, where the pandemic of Covid-19. A other study (also unread) took samples from 13,000 bats between 2016 and 2021 across China, and researchers found no close relatives of SARS-CoV-2, concluding that these are “extremely rare. ” in China.





Chinese caves, an ideal ecosystem for the emergence of dangerous viruses

The most probable hypothesis is ultimately that of a recombination between several bat coronaviruses, whose sequences genetics would have mixed to produce a strain particularly dangerous for humans. ” SARS-CoV-2 could result from recombination of pre-existing sequences in Rhinolophus bats living in large cave systems limestones from Southeast Asia and South China, which provide ideal conditions for interspecies interactions “, Thus advance the researchers of the Pasteur Institute. a ecosystem very specific which would also explain why the majority of epidemics start in Southeast Asia.

Coronaviruses close to SARS-CoV-2 isolated in Cambodia and Japan

Article by Julie kern published the 27/11/2020

Scientists in Cambodia and Japan have isolated new strains of coronavirus from bat samples. Are they closely or remotely linked to the pandemic strain SARS-CoV-2?

The genealogical investigation into the relatives of SARS-CoV-2 and its natural reservoir is experiencing a new lease of life. A little by surprise, several samples, from bats To nose in sheet (of the kind Rhinolophus), stored in two laboratory freezers, one in Cambodia and the other in Japan, revealed the existence of new strains of coronavirus. Their genetic link with SARS-CoV-2 is at the heart of attention.

In a Cambodian freezer

First, let’s take a quick look at thetree genealogy of SARS-CoV-2 as we know it today. SARS-CoV-2 is a coronavirus of the family of Betacoronavirus, it belongs more precisely to the subgenus Sarbecovirus. It contains SARS-CoV-1 and 2 and other coronaviruses from bats.

In the Sarbecovirus, the RaTG13 coronavirus is also found. The latter is the closest known relative of SARS-CoV-2 today, with about 96% similarity. RaTG13 comes from a bat species living in China, Rhinolophus affinis.

It is difficult to place the discovery of Cambodian scientists in this family tree. Scientists have communicated their discovery of this new coronavirus To Nature, but for the moment its genetic sequence is only partial and has not been published. What is certain is that it also comes from a bat, Rhinolophus shameli, captured in northern Cambodia in 2010.

If it turns out that this coronavirus is close to SARS-CoV-2, closer even to RaTG13, it could hold valuable information on how SARS-CoV-2 made its way between bats and bats. To be human. Otherwise, it is further evidence that bats are a major reservoir of coronavirus in China and other Asian countries.

Another relative of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Japan

Regarding the Japanese coronavirus, called Rc-o319, we have a little more information. Its description has been published by scientists from National Institute of Infectious Diseases from Tokyo at the beginning of November. Rc-o319 is from Rhinolophus cornutus, a little bat endemic of the’archipelago Japanese, four of which were captured in 2013 to collect faeces.

Scientists have observed 81.47% identity with SARS-CoV-2, which is not enough to infer information about the origin of the current pandemic or to consider it a potential ancestor. Aaron Irving, an infectious disease researcher at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, told Nature, that a coronavirus would have to be 99% similar to SARS-CoV-2 to be considered a direct ancestor.

The investigation therefore continues, but it is certain that coronaviruses thrive in bats of the genus Rhinolophus for years and long before SARS-CoV-2 revealed its existence. The coronavirus responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic did not appear overnight, let alone in the drawers of a laboratory freezer, it is the result ofa long evolutionary history which still escapes us.