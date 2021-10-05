a factory for “ecological diapers” will open in 2022

The SME Naturopera will open a factory of “ecological” diapers in Bully-les-Mines, in Pas-de-Calais, presented as “the first French production site” in this niche, with 40 jobs at stake in 2022 and a hundred in “two to three years”, she announced Tuesday.

“Today, 90% of diapers sold in France are manufactured abroad. To remedy this ecological, social and strategic aberration, the SME Naturopera will set up its own factory, which will be the first production site from 2022. French exclusively ecological diapers, ”the company said in a statement.

Located in the mining area, “with a surface area of ​​19,000 m2, the new plant will be equipped from 2022 with a first production line with a capacity of 200 million layers per year. A second line will be installed in 2024”, pursues the SME.

“A local recruitment campaign has been launched with the first objective of more than 40 people hired” in 2022, and “up to 100 people within 2-3 years”, she explains. The start of production is scheduled for October 2022.





The company intends to “be as respectful as possible of the environment in its operations”. In particular, it will sign a contract with the Enercoop cooperative, to operate “low consumption” industrial engines as well as “innovative air renewal systems”.

In order to develop an “industrial tourism offer”, the factory will also be “visitable throughout the year by the general public”, assures Naturopera.

Requiring funding of 14 million euros, the plant received the support of public actors, in particular BPI France through the Relance plan, the Lens Liévin agglomeration community (CALL), or the Hauts-region. of France. It is also partly financed by the Regain 340 investment fund managed by Turenne Groupe.

Founded in 2013, Naturopera specializes in organic and ecological everyday products, in particular diapers, sanitary napkins and tampons and cleaning products. With 35 employees, the SME indicates that it will reach 40 million euros in turnover by the end of 2021.

Bully-les-mines was also recently chosen by the household appliance giant SEB, which plans to open a logistics platform creating 350 jobs from 2023, and 500 by 2025.