A fighting cock, the new emblem of the French Olympic team

Four months before the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Blues have unveiled the visual appearance that will accompany them until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just over 120 days before the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4 to 20), 61 French Olympic and Paralympic athletes had, this Monday, an appointment in Romilly, at the headquarters of Le Coq Sportif, to unveil the new commercial emblem of the French team. Last April, on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the concept of a united France team was launched, with a campaign “For the first time we are one“. Which had made it possible to close ranks, to weave a common history, to boost momentum. The next step is to share the revisited emblem.

The rooster, symbol of the French teams, was the main focus of the reflection. It has evolved over the years, turning to the right – to the future – during the last Olympics. At the end of a long graphic work, carried out internally by the Paris 2024 design teams, the new visual delivers a rooster which, standing on its spurs, looks straight ahead. Right in the eyes. Ready to take the challenge. The graphics as well as the vibrant colors borrowed from pop rock culture or video games rejuvenate the concept.

The new logo for the French Olympic and Paralympic teams. Olympic France

“We wanted to support the athletes, to promote them. The rooster was worn for the first time at the 1920 Olympic Games. We wanted to modernize it, to connect it to the era of the moment, want a different rooster. It has the strength of the V, the notion of victory. Eyes show determination, envy“, Summarized Tony Estanguet, president of the Organizing Committee of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”Determined, we all are, we all will be», Assures Alexis Pinturault.





The creative process lasted a year and a half, between the concept and the consultation (especially those of the athletes). Everything quickly revolved around the rooster and the front posture. When the challenge burns. Without arrogance, without aggressiveness but with determination. That of a present to embrace. That of the meeting not to be missed. In Beijing, first in February and March (from 4 to 13 for the Paralympic Games), on the road to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024 then.

The other strong element of the design is the flame. The one that bears the unique emblem of Paris 2024, “a gold medal, a flame, Marianne“. The flame in the new emblem of the French team makes up the crest of the rooster, gives an impression of aerodynamics, speed, lightness. Blue, white and red are invited to paint this rooster ready for any fights. On all the slopes and ice creams in Beijing. In all the rooms and on all the grounds thereafter. “You are the magic, the face of the France team. This first emblem is determined, ambitious, respectful of adversaries, the values ​​that drive you“, Slipped Marie-Amélie Le Fur, president of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee.

The united France team, determined, wore its colors on Monday with pride. Hoping to hoist them to the top. A catalog of merchandise with a wide variety of clothing will be available soon. To see life in blue. Like Alexis Pinturault et Cie …

