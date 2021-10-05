a Freebox Revolution at 1000 €, poles apart from legality and bargaining

Some dealers are really greedy and stumble into the illegality. A little to the west, one of them does not hesitate to resell a Freebox Revolution for nearly 1,000 euros.

Looking for unusual ads on second-hand sites full of Free products, our eyes widened to discover one of them. Apparently very confident in the value of the object in his possession, a reseller on eBay does not hesitate to offer a Freebox Revolution server at… 995 euros. At this price, shipping costs are not offered and even charged 9.95 euros for an economy shipment. The ad says “1 available / 1 item already sold”. We dare to hope that it was not under the same conditions.





Please note, the Freebox Revolution is the property of Free

If the Free Devialet player offered at 480 euros with the Freebox Delta does indeed become the property of the subscriber, like the Apple TV 4K box offered at a preferential rate, most of the equipment remains the elusive property of Free. . In this case, the seller and the buyer of this box would risk de facto being accused of receiving stolen goods.

In a previous article, we reminded you how much it costs not to return your Freebox equipment. Regarding the Freebox Revolution server, the fixed compensation is set at 250 euros.