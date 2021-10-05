A French start-up makes the first contactless payment in space

FinTech Mooncard sent a payment terminal and a card into the stratosphere to pay for a hotel in Belgium.

She had a predestinated name. The French start-up Mooncard, which specializes in expense reports, has not been to the Moon but has moved closer to it.

It launched a Visa card and an electronic payment terminal into the stratosphere. 40 kilometers from the earth, an electronic articulated arm actuated the card to pay contactlessly an amount of 45 euros to an independent hotelier.

On the occasion of the science festival, the start-up therefore made this trip at very high altitude to achieve this world first. A technological feat which mainly has a symbolic value. A priori, Thomas Pesquet will not have to pay for his accommodation on board the ISS station by card, of which he takes command on Monday.

The goal is to demonstrate the ease and progress of corporate payments in which fintech Mooncard is a specialist. “Contactless”, in particular, has exploded since the health crisis. Since the end of the first lockdown in May 2020, the number of contactless payments has increased by more than 50% and doubled in value during the summer of 2020.





“Space has always fascinated me, with its combination of poetry, technology, science, and has often been a source of inspiration,” explains Tristan Leteurtre, the boss and founder of Mooncard. , Mooncard might have a completely different name. We took height by achieving this technological feat, it is a source of pride for the whole team. Beyond the pageantry, it is a very strong for the leaders of the banking and tourism sector: there are no more borders, it is necessary to dare and the post-covid period is an opportunity to surpass oneself to offer new services. “



This trip was also an opportunity to show support for the actors

European tourism in this turbulent period. It is a real transaction that was made to pay the Saint-Sauveur hotel in Blankenberge, Belgium.

A symbol once again after 18 very hard months for world tourism. Tourism is starting to take off in Europe, according to the European Travel Commission (ETC). After a year in 2020 when hotel night bookings fell by more than 80%, travel is resuming. Nearly 70% of Europeans say they intend to travel by January 2022, the highest since the start of the pandemic.