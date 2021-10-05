a modernized rooster as the new emblem of the unified France team

As soon as the Tokyo Games are over, the Olympic and Paralympic adventure opens a new chapter, that of the Winter Games. With the approach of the symbolic date of the D-100 of the Beijing Winter Games, which begin on February 4, 2022, 61 Olympic and Paralympic athletes met, Monday, October 4, in the Coq Sportif factory, a new equipment supplier. of the French team, in Romilly-sur-Seine, to celebrate the presentation of the new emblem of the French delegation.

This logo, already proudly worn by the athletes present, is none other than a modernized rooster, whose head also recalls the Olympic flame. Behind this rooster, references to performance are not lacking: the beak, V-shaped, calls for victory, his determined gaze shows the ambition of the Tricolores. To accompany its logo, the French team has added an ambitious slogan – “Victory in the face” –, but assumed by Tony Estanguet. The president of Paris 2024, who presented the emblem, does not hide his desire to “strive for excellence” in Beijing, but also in Paris 2024.

The rooster was not chosen at random. Already, during the 1920 Games, the French team wore a French rooster on its T-shirts, a symbol that was modernized several times over the course of the 20th century until this latest version.

For the first time in its history, our iconic rooster changes perspective.

Here is the new emblem of our French team #FaceVictory pic.twitter.com/Ag2yZPyjQ8

– France Team (@EquipeFRA) October 4, 2021

Three months after Tokyo and the presentation of a single French team for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the French delegation is thus opening a new chapter in its unification. “Finally, we have been waiting for this unified French team for a long time, rejoices Marie Bochet, eight-time gold medalist in para-ski. For us, the small Paralympic team (only about fifteen athletes, against a hundred for the Olympic team), ça will allow us to draw strength from this unified team. “