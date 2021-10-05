a new avenue for treating irritable bowel

Scientists are saying it more and more: the intestines are our second brain. The functioning of this organ is extremely complex: it involves an autonomous part (the intestines with around 500 million neurons, more than a cat’s brain) and the axis of brain-intestines communication. This is partly why functional bowel diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, are so difficult to understand and remain largely incurable today. But recently, researchers have discovered surprising new mechanisms, pointing to potential new avenues for treating functional bowel disease.

The discovery, which wants to be “surprising” according to the researchers at its origin – at Michigan State University, concerns the enteric nervous system, that is to say the nervous system specific to the intestine and independent of the central nervous system.

In their study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers begin by exposing the fact that this “second brain” does exist. ” Most people don’t even know they have this system in their intestines. Says Brian Gulbransen, MSU Foundation Professor in the Department of Physiology at the College of Natural Science at Michigan State University.

And the enteric nervous system is remarkably independent: the intestines could perform many of their usual tasks even if they were disconnected from the central nervous system. And the number of specialized nervous system cells, namely neurons and glia (or glial cells), that live in an individual’s gut, is roughly equivalent (with around 500 million neurons) to that which found in the brain of a cat.

Glial cell involvement: the missing piece of the puzzle

” It’s like a second brain in our gut “Said Gulbransen. ” It’s a vast network of neurons and glia that lines our intestines “. Neurons are the most familiar type of cell. They are known to conduct the electrical signals of the nervous system. Glia, on the other hand, is not electrically active, which has made it more difficult for researchers to decipher the role of these cells. One of the main theories was that glial cells provide passive support to neurons.

Gulbransen and his team have now shown that glial cells play a much more active role in the enteric nervous system. In their study, the researchers found that glia works very precisely to influence signals carried by neural circuits. The discovery could pave the way for new treatments for functional bowel disease, which affects up to 15% of the world’s population.

” If we consider this second brain like a computer, the glia is the chip that works on the periphery “Said Gulbransen. ” They are an active part of the signaling network, but not like neurons. Glia modulates or modifies the signal “. In computer language, glia would be the logical doors. ” Or, for a more musical metaphor, the glia does not carry the notes played on an electric guitar, it is the pedal and amplifier that modulate the tone and volume of those notes. “.

Whatever the analogy, glia plays a more important role than scientists previously thought in the proper functioning of the body. This work provides a more complete, although more complex, picture of how the enteric nervous system works. They also open up new avenues for the potential treatment of bowel disorders.

Targeting glial cells to treat functional diseases

” We still have a ways to go, but now we can start to wonder if there is a way to target a specific type or set of glial cells and change their function in some way. “Said Gulbransen. ” Pharmaceutical companies are already interested “.





Earlier this year, Gulbransen’s team discovered that glia may open up new therapeutic avenues to help treat irritable bowel syndrome, a currently incurable painful condition that affects 10-15% of the general population.

Glia could also be implicated in several other health problems, including bowel motility disorders, such as constipation, and a rare condition known as chronic bowel pseudo-obstruction. ” As of yet, there is no known cause. People develop what looks like an obstruction in the gut, but there is no physical obstruction. Explains Dr Gulbransen. ” There’s just a part of their gut that’s broken “.

Although he pointed out that science is not yet in a position to provide treatments for these diseases, it is better equipped to study and understand them in more depth. And Gulbransen believes the MSU will play a central role in developing that understanding. ” MSU has one of the best gut research groups in the world. We have this huge and diverse group of people working across all major areas of gut science. “, did he declare. ” This is one of our strengths “.

In the context of experiments, “ pharmacological manipulation of glial purinergic and cholinergic signaling differentially altered neuronal responses in these circuits (from the enteric nervous system), depending on gender », Write the researchers. ” Our results establish that the balance between purinergic and cholinergic signaling can differentially control the activity of specific circuits through selective signaling between enteric neural networks and glia. Thus, enteric glia regulates ENS circuitry in a network-specific way, which provides a better understanding of the functional extent and versatility of peripheral glia. », They conclude.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences