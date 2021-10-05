a new emblem for the French teams

PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

No more barnyard rooster bulging his chest, make way for a rooster who looks his opponents in the eye. During the presentation, on Monday October 4, of the French team for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games (from February 4 to 20, then from March 4 to 13), the Paris 2024 Games Organizing Committee (COJO ) unveiled the new emblem of the France team.

The rooster that adorns the outfits of French athletes has received a makeover: the gallinaceous, national symbol, no longer stands in profile (looking to the left since 1968, the right since 2015). It is represented, allegorically, from the front, in an attitude that the Paris 2024 teams, at the origin of the new design of the emblem – in association with the National Olympic and Sports Committee and the French Paralympic Committee – want to conquer. and combative.

This attitude is supposed to embody the ambitions of the Blues in three years. The animal’s beak and its slender, slanted eyes form the v of victory and are topped by an imposing blue crest that suggests the Olympic flame, in the same spirit as the emblem of the Paris 2024 Games, with the face of a woman represented in the flame.

Athlete membership

More modern, the new emblem – “La Victoire en face” – of the French team will, for the first time in history, be common to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, both winter and summer – only Paralympic agitators replace the rings under the rooster’s head.





After the slogan “We are the French team” and the simultaneous designation of the tandems of Olympic and Paralympic flag-bearers before the Tokyo Games, this graphic bias wants to reaffirm the will of French sports players to bring together under a single identity the different blue delegations participating in the Olympic Games.

“Today, this emblem definitively seals the unity of the French team”

“The organization of the first Summer Games in France in a century is pushing us to lay the foundations for a stronger, more efficient and more ambitious French team. (…) Today, this emblem definitively seals the unity of the French team ”, wants to believe Tony Estanguet, the president of the OCOG.

Same enthusiasm for Martin Fourcade, five-time Olympic biathlon champion:

“In 2012, I was getting closer to the Sochi Games, the pressure was mounting. I took tickets to London and went to meet the winning athletes. I came back with the desire to go for the victory. It is this same determination that this emblem embodies. “

Present on the official outfits of French athletes from the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the new Gallic rooster will be available in several shapes and colors – black in addition to the traditional blue white red – on derivative products sold under the brand “Equipe de France “.

The design of the new emblem, assures the Paris 2024 design team, was the subject of massive and immediate support from the athletes, and must give a new direction to French sport. There is now a little less than three years left for the new Gallic rooster to compete with the Russian bear, the British lion or even the American eagle.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Paris 2024 Olympics: “We are on schedule”, assures Tony Estanguet